2940 Ashmont Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated microwave furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cutie in the Mayflower Village District in the City Of Arcadia (LA County) Studio is situated in the back yard of the front house. This studio is attached to the garage and has a common wall to Unit #C. There is a tiny common area in the back of both units that is primarily used for unit #C to exit. This is the only unit that has several windows and two doors leading to the front entrance and the back area. This unit offers a Kitchenette it is furnished with a stove top, 2 pans, a small refrigerator, a microwave and a dresser. This studio was remodeled several years ago it has laminate flooring. Parking only on the street the potential tenant must verify with the county of Los Angeles regarding the parking ordinance. Please do not disturb the landlord that lives in the front house. The landlord has two small dogs that share the common space.

Please text the listing agent Sylvia Ramos at (626)376-8808 cell