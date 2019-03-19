All apartments in Mayflower Village
Home
/
Mayflower Village, CA
/
2940 Ashmont Avenue
2940 Ashmont Avenue

2940 South Ashmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2940 South Ashmont Avenue, Mayflower Village, CA 91006
Mayflower Village

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cutie in the Mayflower Village District in the City Of Arcadia (LA County) Studio is situated in the back yard of the front house. This studio is attached to the garage and has a common wall to Unit #C. There is a tiny common area in the back of both units that is primarily used for unit #C to exit. This is the only unit that has several windows and two doors leading to the front entrance and the back area. This unit offers a Kitchenette it is furnished with a stove top, 2 pans, a small refrigerator, a microwave and a dresser. This studio was remodeled several years ago it has laminate flooring. Parking only on the street the potential tenant must verify with the county of Los Angeles regarding the parking ordinance. Please do not disturb the landlord that lives in the front house. The landlord has two small dogs that share the common space.
Please text the listing agent Sylvia Ramos at (626)376-8808 cell

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2940 Ashmont Avenue have any available units?
2940 Ashmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mayflower Village, CA.
What amenities does 2940 Ashmont Avenue have?
Some of 2940 Ashmont Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2940 Ashmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2940 Ashmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2940 Ashmont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2940 Ashmont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2940 Ashmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2940 Ashmont Avenue offers parking.
Does 2940 Ashmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2940 Ashmont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2940 Ashmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 2940 Ashmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2940 Ashmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2940 Ashmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2940 Ashmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2940 Ashmont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2940 Ashmont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2940 Ashmont Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
