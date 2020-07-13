Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator carpet Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance guest parking internet access cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly cc payments e-payments

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!



Embrace coastal living at Marina Crescent Apartments, our pet-friendly community of one-bedroom apartments in Marina, CA. Located within walking distance of various shopping and entertainment venues and less than 15 minutes away from everything else, we bring you close to all that matters.



As a resident, you’ll enjoy our staff’s undivided attention, who’s always ready to welcome you with a bright smile and to offer round-the-clock emergency maintenance services. Since you are our top priority, we are quick to respond to any requests and go above and beyond to acclimate your needs. This includes offering wireless internet access, so you can stay connected at all times. And because your friends and visitors are equally important, we provide guest parking, too. What about the apartments? They are spacious and comfortable, featuring hardwood-style floori