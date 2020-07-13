All apartments in Marina
Marina, CA
Marina Crescent
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:53 PM

Marina Crescent

Open Now until 5pm
3114 Crescent Ave · (831) 200-0043
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3114 Crescent Ave, Marina, CA 93933

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 09 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 589 sqft

Unit 39 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 589 sqft

Unit 18 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 589 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Marina Crescent.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
guest parking
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

Embrace coastal living at Marina Crescent Apartments, our pet-friendly community of one-bedroom apartments in Marina, CA. Located within walking distance of various shopping and entertainment venues and less than 15 minutes away from everything else, we bring you close to all that matters.

As a resident, you’ll enjoy our staff’s undivided attention, who’s always ready to welcome you with a bright smile and to offer round-the-clock emergency maintenance services. Since you are our top priority, we are quick to respond to any requests and go above and beyond to acclimate your needs. This includes offering wireless internet access, so you can stay connected at all times. And because your friends and visitors are equally important, we provide guest parking, too. What about the apartments? They are spacious and comfortable, featuring hardwood-style floori

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 flat fee (refundable)
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Marina Crescent have any available units?
Marina Crescent has 3 units available starting at $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Marina Crescent have?
Some of Marina Crescent's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Marina Crescent currently offering any rent specials?
Marina Crescent is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Marina Crescent pet-friendly?
Yes, Marina Crescent is pet friendly.
Does Marina Crescent offer parking?
Yes, Marina Crescent offers parking.
Does Marina Crescent have units with washers and dryers?
No, Marina Crescent does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Marina Crescent have a pool?
No, Marina Crescent does not have a pool.
Does Marina Crescent have accessible units?
No, Marina Crescent does not have accessible units.
Does Marina Crescent have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Marina Crescent has units with dishwashers.
Does Marina Crescent have units with air conditioning?
No, Marina Crescent does not have units with air conditioning.
