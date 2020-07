Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet granite counters oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub on-site laundry e-payments guest parking online portal smoke-free community tennis court

Summit at Sausalito Apartments invites you to live in a quaint and beautiful community where you'll enjoy views of the Marin Headlands, the bay of Sausalito and the San Francisco Bay Bridge. We are just minutes from the Financial District, Golden Gate National Recreation Area and Sausalito Marinas. Our one- and two-bedroom apartments feature spacious floor plans, high ceilings, oversized windows, large closets and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the heated pool and spa, clubhouse, fitness center, BBQ and picnic area and nearby hiking and biking trails.