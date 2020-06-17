34 Flemings Ct

Amenities
$1000 move-in discount on the first month's rent, if the lease is signed on or before 3/15/2020!
Stunning, 3 bedrooms, 2-bathrooms townhouse in the friendly neighborhood of Marin City in Sausalito. Parks, a basketball court, a tennis court, public transportation, and a shopping center are close by.
The spacious and unfurnished interior features hardwood floors and carpeted stairs and upper floor. A kitchen complete with quartz countertops, cabinetry that offers plenty of storage. Stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal are included. Bright and airy, the bedrooms each have a built-in closet and the master bedroom has a walk-in. The elegant bathrooms have shower and bathtub combos, and vanity cabinet sinks with smooth quartz countertops. Includes an in-unit washer, dryer, and gas heating is installed. The exterior features gravel path, fenced backyard, and a small patio - great for entertaining guests or outdoor dining.
Tenant is responsible for water, gas, electricity, cable, and the internet. Landlord will cover the sewage and landscaping.
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=voA83CXzsMZ
Additional Details:
An attached 2-car garage and 2 spots in the driveway area for use.
Cats are welcome with a pet deposit of $500/pet.
Smoking on the property is prohibited.
Nearby Parks: Remington Dog Park, Martin Luther King Jr Park, Marinship Park, and Brickyard Park.
