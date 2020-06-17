All apartments in Marin City
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:29 AM

34 Flemings Ct

34 Flemings Court · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

34 Flemings Court, Marin City, CA 94965

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1553 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
dog park
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
tennis court
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

$1000 move-in discount on the first month's rent, if the lease is signed on or before 3/15/2020!

Stunning, 3 bedrooms, 2-bathrooms townhouse in the friendly neighborhood of Marin City in Sausalito. Parks, a basketball court, a tennis court, public transportation, and a shopping center are close by.

The spacious and unfurnished interior features hardwood floors and carpeted stairs and upper floor. A kitchen complete with quartz countertops, cabinetry that offers plenty of storage. Stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal are included. Bright and airy, the bedrooms each have a built-in closet and the master bedroom has a walk-in. The elegant bathrooms have shower and bathtub combos, and vanity cabinet sinks with smooth quartz countertops. Includes an in-unit washer, dryer, and gas heating is installed. The exterior features gravel path, fenced backyard, and a small patio - great for entertaining guests or outdoor dining.

Tenant is responsible for water, gas, electricity, cable, and the internet. Landlord will cover the sewage and landscaping.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=voA83CXzsMZ

Additional Details:
An attached 2-car garage and 2 spots in the driveway area for use.

Cats are welcome with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

Nearby Parks: Remington Dog Park, Martin Luther King Jr Park, Marinship Park, and Brickyard Park.

(RLNE5397755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Flemings Ct have any available units?
34 Flemings Ct has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34 Flemings Ct have?
Some of 34 Flemings Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Flemings Ct currently offering any rent specials?
34 Flemings Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Flemings Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 34 Flemings Ct is pet friendly.
Does 34 Flemings Ct offer parking?
Yes, 34 Flemings Ct does offer parking.
Does 34 Flemings Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 Flemings Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Flemings Ct have a pool?
No, 34 Flemings Ct does not have a pool.
Does 34 Flemings Ct have accessible units?
No, 34 Flemings Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Flemings Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Flemings Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Flemings Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Flemings Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
