34 Flemings Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center dog park parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access tennis court

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



$1000 move-in discount on the first month's rent, if the lease is signed on or before 3/15/2020!



Stunning, 3 bedrooms, 2-bathrooms townhouse in the friendly neighborhood of Marin City in Sausalito. Parks, a basketball court, a tennis court, public transportation, and a shopping center are close by.



The spacious and unfurnished interior features hardwood floors and carpeted stairs and upper floor. A kitchen complete with quartz countertops, cabinetry that offers plenty of storage. Stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal are included. Bright and airy, the bedrooms each have a built-in closet and the master bedroom has a walk-in. The elegant bathrooms have shower and bathtub combos, and vanity cabinet sinks with smooth quartz countertops. Includes an in-unit washer, dryer, and gas heating is installed. The exterior features gravel path, fenced backyard, and a small patio - great for entertaining guests or outdoor dining.



Tenant is responsible for water, gas, electricity, cable, and the internet. Landlord will cover the sewage and landscaping.



Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=voA83CXzsMZ



Additional Details:

An attached 2-car garage and 2 spots in the driveway area for use.



Cats are welcome with a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.



Nearby Parks: Remington Dog Park, Martin Luther King Jr Park, Marinship Park, and Brickyard Park.



