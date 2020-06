Amenities

Beautiful 1BR/1BA newly remodeled rear duplex house in the City of Lynwood. Located in a nice, quiet neighborhood near City Hall, shopping center, schools, and the 105 & 710 fwy. Has tile flooring throughout, walk-in closet and includes a gas stove. Street parking only.



$1,400 rent/month. $1,000 security deposit. Applicants are required to complete a rental application.



Address: 3830 #B Virginia St. Lynwood, CA 90262 (Move in ready)



Please call or text Letty (562) 212-7566.