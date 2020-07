Amenities

new construction some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities microwave Property Amenities new construction

New Construction In Lynwood - Property Id: 175587



Brand new 2 floor house in Lynwood. Right in front of Walmart and near Plaza Mexico. Great home with artificial grass.



Contact

(213)-435-3895

You can leave a voicemail if not answered or send a text message as well.



Also contact

(424) 219-8140

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175587

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5405467)