Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:46 AM

844 W 164th St

844 West 164th Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

844 West 164th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90247
Harbor Gateway North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
Located just one block off Gardena Blvd., 844 W. 164th offers recently remodeled apartment homes! Our spacious 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans are flooded with natural light. 844s units are complete with brand new stainless steel appliances, soft-close cabinet packages and quartz countertops, new wood plank flooring, and a beautiful paint scheme. Better yet, the Property has just finished an exterior renovation to include all new windows, new copper plumbing, and multi-tone exterior paint scheme. We have a sparkling pool and an elevator for easy access to your unit along with a spacious on-site laundry facility. 844 is conveniently a short walk to Gardena Blvds restaurant, retail, nightlife and grocery stores. These units will not last long - please call or email one of our leasing specialists today!.
.

Amenities: Pets OK.
Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672
https://coastlinerea.com/apartment-rent-details.aspx?id=3825

IT490616 - IT49CO3825

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 844 W 164th St have any available units?
844 W 164th St has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 844 W 164th St have?
Some of 844 W 164th St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 844 W 164th St currently offering any rent specials?
844 W 164th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 844 W 164th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 844 W 164th St is pet friendly.
Does 844 W 164th St offer parking?
No, 844 W 164th St does not offer parking.
Does 844 W 164th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 844 W 164th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 844 W 164th St have a pool?
Yes, 844 W 164th St has a pool.
Does 844 W 164th St have accessible units?
No, 844 W 164th St does not have accessible units.
Does 844 W 164th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 844 W 164th St does not have units with dishwashers.
