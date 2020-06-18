844 W 164th St

Amenities

Located just one block off Gardena Blvd., 844 W. 164th offers recently remodeled apartment homes! Our spacious 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans are flooded with natural light. 844s units are complete with brand new stainless steel appliances, soft-close cabinet packages and quartz countertops, new wood plank flooring, and a beautiful paint scheme. Better yet, the Property has just finished an exterior renovation to include all new windows, new copper plumbing, and multi-tone exterior paint scheme. We have a sparkling pool and an elevator for easy access to your unit along with a spacious on-site laundry facility. 844 is conveniently a short walk to Gardena Blvds restaurant, retail, nightlife and grocery stores. These units will not last long - please call or email one of our leasing specialists today!.

