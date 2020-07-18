3604 W Estates Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill sauna tennis court

One level upgraded quiet unit with one parking space under cover. Granite counter tops, newer stainless sink and appliances. Wood laminate flooring throughout. Inset lighting in living room, ceiling fans in dining and bedroom. Balcony extends entire unit with sliders to the outside view of trees.

Bedroom features large walk-in closet. Hallway has large mirrored closet. Includes trash and water and hot water. Community laundry in building.

The grounds are lovely with hundreds of trees, walkways with ponds and waterfalls. Two lighted tennis courts, and fantastic pool area with BBQ, Sauna,

Jacuzzi, clubhouse. Clubhouse has full kitchen, big screen TV, seating areas, ping pong, pool, etc. HOA has many community events annually like a 4th of July party.