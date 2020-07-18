All apartments in Los Angeles County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 8:17 PM

3604 W Estates Lane

3604 West Estates Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3604 West Estates Lane, Los Angeles County, CA 90274
Rolling Hills Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
tennis court
One level upgraded quiet unit with one parking space under cover. Granite counter tops, newer stainless sink and appliances. Wood laminate flooring throughout. Inset lighting in living room, ceiling fans in dining and bedroom. Balcony extends entire unit with sliders to the outside view of trees.
Bedroom features large walk-in closet. Hallway has large mirrored closet. Includes trash and water and hot water. Community laundry in building.
The grounds are lovely with hundreds of trees, walkways with ponds and waterfalls. Two lighted tennis courts, and fantastic pool area with BBQ, Sauna,
Jacuzzi, clubhouse. Clubhouse has full kitchen, big screen TV, seating areas, ping pong, pool, etc. HOA has many community events annually like a 4th of July party.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3604 W Estates Lane have any available units?
3604 W Estates Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 3604 W Estates Lane have?
Some of 3604 W Estates Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3604 W Estates Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3604 W Estates Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3604 W Estates Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3604 W Estates Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 3604 W Estates Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3604 W Estates Lane offers parking.
Does 3604 W Estates Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3604 W Estates Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3604 W Estates Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3604 W Estates Lane has a pool.
Does 3604 W Estates Lane have accessible units?
No, 3604 W Estates Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3604 W Estates Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3604 W Estates Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3604 W Estates Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3604 W Estates Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
