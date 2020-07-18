18176 Luna Way

Amenities

dishwasher new construction walk in closets gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher oven range walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool hot tub new construction

This is a Brand new home!! bright and brilliant. Sip your morning coffee at the over-sized kitchen island while light streams in through the big windows overlooking the backyard. Afterward, slide the doors open and enjoy the spacious backyard. Then, head to the big, airy, and inviting bonus room that will become your favorite upstairs getaway.full bedroom and a bathroom downstairs Walking distance to the pool and fitness center*Spacious backyard. Enjoy a spa-like soaking tub, separate shower, and a spacious walk-in closet.*Ceiling fan pre wired in all secondary bedrooms*Smart home technology*Skyline amenities.. HOA has 2 pools,Gym,and much more .enjoy solar and a very deep discounted electric bill!!! this is a must see.