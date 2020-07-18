All apartments in Los Angeles County
18176 Luna Way
Last updated July 18 2020 at 11:10 PM

18176 Luna Way

18176 Luna Way · No Longer Available
Location

18176 Luna Way, Los Angeles County, CA 91350

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
new construction
This is a Brand new home!! bright and brilliant. Sip your morning coffee at the over-sized kitchen island while light streams in through the big windows overlooking the backyard. Afterward, slide the doors open and enjoy the spacious backyard. Then, head to the big, airy, and inviting bonus room that will become your favorite upstairs getaway.full bedroom and a bathroom downstairs Walking distance to the pool and fitness center*Spacious backyard. Enjoy a spa-like soaking tub, separate shower, and a spacious walk-in closet.*Ceiling fan pre wired in all secondary bedrooms*Smart home technology*Skyline amenities.. HOA has 2 pools,Gym,and much more .enjoy solar and a very deep discounted electric bill!!! this is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18176 Luna Way have any available units?
18176 Luna Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 18176 Luna Way have?
Some of 18176 Luna Way's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18176 Luna Way currently offering any rent specials?
18176 Luna Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18176 Luna Way pet-friendly?
No, 18176 Luna Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 18176 Luna Way offer parking?
No, 18176 Luna Way does not offer parking.
Does 18176 Luna Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18176 Luna Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18176 Luna Way have a pool?
Yes, 18176 Luna Way has a pool.
Does 18176 Luna Way have accessible units?
No, 18176 Luna Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18176 Luna Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18176 Luna Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 18176 Luna Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 18176 Luna Way does not have units with air conditioning.
