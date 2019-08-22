All apartments in Los Alamitos
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

4952 Howard Ave.

4952 Howard Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4952 Howard Avenue, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
Carrier Row

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
4952 Howard Ave. Available 09/02/19 Beautiful House 3bd 1.74ba w/ large yard, Deck, Laundry Hkup & garr~BJ Properties - 4952 Howard Ave.
Los Alamitos

3 Bedrooms
1 3/4 Baths

1004 Sq. Ft.

Large Master Bedroom with large closet
Extra hall closets/cabinets
Hardwood floors throughout
Wood Deck off Master Bedroom
Hook-Ups for Laundy
Enclosed Yard

$2,900.00 Rent
$2,900.00 Deposit

Available 9/2/19
Call for appointment to view
BJ Properties
(562) 594-5595

Apply On-Line
www.bjpropertymanagement.com

(RLNE2675622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4952 Howard Ave. have any available units?
4952 Howard Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Alamitos, CA.
Is 4952 Howard Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4952 Howard Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4952 Howard Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4952 Howard Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Alamitos.
Does 4952 Howard Ave. offer parking?
No, 4952 Howard Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 4952 Howard Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4952 Howard Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4952 Howard Ave. have a pool?
No, 4952 Howard Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4952 Howard Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4952 Howard Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4952 Howard Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4952 Howard Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4952 Howard Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4952 Howard Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
