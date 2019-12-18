All apartments in Los Alamitos
Find more places like 4602 Howard Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Alamitos, CA
/
4602 Howard Avenue
Last updated December 18 2019 at 3:18 PM

4602 Howard Avenue

4602 Howard Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4602 Howard Avenue, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
Carrier Row

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully upgraded 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home with two car direct access garage located in highly desirable Los Alamitos neighborhood. This home features an open floor plan with lots of natural light. Living room has fireplace and high vaulted ceilings opening up to the kitchen. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a center island with breakfast bar. Separate family room and inside laundry room. 4 over-sized bedrooms including the master with private remodeled bathroom, walk in closet and slider leading out to backyard. The spacious backyard is perfect for entertaining. Highly acclaimed Los Alamitos school district. Near shopping, dining and entertainment. This home is truly turnkey.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4602 Howard Avenue have any available units?
4602 Howard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Alamitos, CA.
What amenities does 4602 Howard Avenue have?
Some of 4602 Howard Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4602 Howard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4602 Howard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4602 Howard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4602 Howard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Alamitos.
Does 4602 Howard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4602 Howard Avenue offers parking.
Does 4602 Howard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4602 Howard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4602 Howard Avenue have a pool?
No, 4602 Howard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4602 Howard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4602 Howard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4602 Howard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4602 Howard Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4602 Howard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4602 Howard Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CACypress, CAGarden Grove, CABuena Park, CASeal Beach, CALakewood, CAWestminster, CA
Stanton, CACerritos, CAArtesia, CABellflower, CALa Mirada, CASignal Hill, CANorwalk, CASanta Fe Springs, CAFountain Valley, CAParamount, CADowney, CACompton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Touro University WorldwideCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine