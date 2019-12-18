4602 Howard Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully upgraded 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home with two car direct access garage located in highly desirable Los Alamitos neighborhood. This home features an open floor plan with lots of natural light. Living room has fireplace and high vaulted ceilings opening up to the kitchen. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a center island with breakfast bar. Separate family room and inside laundry room. 4 over-sized bedrooms including the master with private remodeled bathroom, walk in closet and slider leading out to backyard. The spacious backyard is perfect for entertaining. Highly acclaimed Los Alamitos school district. Near shopping, dining and entertainment. This home is truly turnkey.