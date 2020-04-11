All apartments in Los Alamitos
Los Alamitos, CA
4162 Green Avenue
Last updated April 11 2020 at 1:25 AM

4162 Green Avenue

4162 Green Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4162 Green Avenue, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
Apartment Row

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Covington townhome built in 2006...This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2  bath, has 1,414 sf of living space. Previously showcased end-unit model home! Open floor plan with lots of natural light. The living room has vaulted ceilings, electric fireplace, built-in TV niche, and access to a private balcony. The gourmet kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar, and cherry stained cabinetry. Spacious Master Suite has vaulted ceiling, 2 walk-in closets, dual vanity sinks, shower, and separate jetted tub. Convenient inside laundry area. Features include central air & forced air heat, recessed lighting, laminate flooring in living areas & 1 bedroom, large baseboards and window casings, and dual pane windows. A large two-car garage provides direct access into the home. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, and freeways. Highly rated Los Alamitos School District. Don't wait! This outstanding home will not last long!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4162 Green Avenue have any available units?
4162 Green Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Alamitos, CA.
What amenities does 4162 Green Avenue have?
Some of 4162 Green Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4162 Green Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4162 Green Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4162 Green Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4162 Green Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Alamitos.
Does 4162 Green Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4162 Green Avenue offers parking.
Does 4162 Green Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4162 Green Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4162 Green Avenue have a pool?
No, 4162 Green Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4162 Green Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4162 Green Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4162 Green Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4162 Green Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4162 Green Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4162 Green Avenue has units with air conditioning.

