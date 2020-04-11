4162 Green Avenue

Amenities

Covington townhome built in 2006...This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, has 1,414 sf of living space. Previously showcased end-unit model home! Open floor plan with lots of natural light. The living room has vaulted ceilings, electric fireplace, built-in TV niche, and access to a private balcony. The gourmet kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar, and cherry stained cabinetry. Spacious Master Suite has vaulted ceiling, 2 walk-in closets, dual vanity sinks, shower, and separate jetted tub. Convenient inside laundry area. Features include central air & forced air heat, recessed lighting, laminate flooring in living areas & 1 bedroom, large baseboards and window casings, and dual pane windows. A large two-car garage provides direct access into the home. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, and freeways. Highly rated Los Alamitos School District. Don't wait! This outstanding home will not last long!!!!