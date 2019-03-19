All apartments in Los Alamitos
Find more places like 3643 Howard Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Alamitos, CA
/
3643 Howard Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3643 Howard Avenue

3643 Howard Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3643 Howard Avenue, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
Apartment Row

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We are proudly offering for rent this 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in the City of Los Alamitos. The apartment is approximately 900 square feet with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a stove, dishwasher, microwave, 1 covered parking space, vinyl plank and tile floors, 2-tone paint, granite countertops, new bathroom vanity cabinets, and walk-in closets. The owner pays the water and trash bill. The city of Los Alamitos is conveniently located near the 605, 405, 22, and 91 freeways in North Orange County, and is only about 3 miles from the nearest beach. The property is located near the corner of Los Alamitos Blvd. & Katella Ave., Los Alamitos High School, police station, Oak Middle School, the hospital, and the Cypress business park. This is a great neighborhood.

For other listings in your area, feel free to check our website at:
http://www.rayrobertsrealty.com/rentals.html

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3643 Howard Avenue have any available units?
3643 Howard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Alamitos, CA.
What amenities does 3643 Howard Avenue have?
Some of 3643 Howard Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3643 Howard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3643 Howard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3643 Howard Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3643 Howard Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3643 Howard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3643 Howard Avenue offers parking.
Does 3643 Howard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3643 Howard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3643 Howard Avenue have a pool?
No, 3643 Howard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3643 Howard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3643 Howard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3643 Howard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3643 Howard Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3643 Howard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3643 Howard Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CACypress, CAGarden Grove, CABuena Park, CASeal Beach, CALakewood, CAWestminster, CA
Stanton, CACerritos, CAArtesia, CABellflower, CALa Mirada, CASignal Hill, CANorwalk, CASanta Fe Springs, CAFountain Valley, CAParamount, CADowney, CACompton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Touro University WorldwideCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine