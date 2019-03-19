3631 Howard Avenue

Amenities

We are proudly offering for rent this 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment in the City of Los Alamitos. The apartment is approximately 1100 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, stainless steel stove, microwave, and dishwasher, 2 car garage, vinyl plank flooring, kitchen & bathroom tile floors, kitchen and bathroom granite countertops, blinds, two-tone paint, small yard, fireplace, central air & heating, laundry hookups, and a walk-in closet. The owner pays the water and trash bill. The city of Los Alamitos is conveniently located near the 605, 405, 22, and 91 freeways in North Orange County, and is only about 3 miles from the nearest beach. The property is located near the corner of Los Alamitos Blvd. & Katella Ave., Los Alamitos High School, Oak Middle School, the hospital, and the Cypress business park. This is a great neighborhood.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available Now



