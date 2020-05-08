All apartments in Los Alamitos
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

12081 Pine St.

12081 Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

12081 Pine Street, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
Rossmoor Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Los Alamitos Great Corner House 3bd 1.75ba, Garage & Yard - This 3 bedroom 1.75 bath homes comes with lush carpet in bedrooms and living room with fireplace. Large kitchen and dining area that opens to the living room. Unit comes with cook top, dishwasher microwave, vinyl plank flooring, large pantry in the kitchen and great size closets in the bedrooms. It also has a covered patio with a garden and fruit trees in the back yard. Unit also comes with a 2 car garage. Located on Bradbury and Pine.

To schedule an appointment to view the property please contact our office at (562) 594-5595.

$3,150 Rent
$3,150 Deposit

Shown by appointment only

Available 4/30/20

Apply On-Line:
www.BJPropertymanagement.com

(RLNE3247211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12081 Pine St. have any available units?
12081 Pine St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Alamitos, CA.
What amenities does 12081 Pine St. have?
Some of 12081 Pine St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12081 Pine St. currently offering any rent specials?
12081 Pine St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12081 Pine St. pet-friendly?
No, 12081 Pine St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Alamitos.
Does 12081 Pine St. offer parking?
Yes, 12081 Pine St. offers parking.
Does 12081 Pine St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12081 Pine St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12081 Pine St. have a pool?
No, 12081 Pine St. does not have a pool.
Does 12081 Pine St. have accessible units?
No, 12081 Pine St. does not have accessible units.
Does 12081 Pine St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12081 Pine St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 12081 Pine St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12081 Pine St. does not have units with air conditioning.

