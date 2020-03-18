All apartments in Los Alamitos
12081 Cherry Street
12081 Cherry Street

12081 Cherry Street · No Longer Available
Location

12081 Cherry Street, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
Rossmoor Highlands

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful home for lease 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms located in the highly desirable neighborhood of the Rossmor. The property offers a beautiful brick fireplace accents the dinning area, along what refinished red oak hardwood floors, and recessed canned lighting. Remodeling kitchen, remodeling bathroom, and new central air. The master bedroom is complete with it's own private access to the back yard through glass sliding doors, a gorgeous herringbone floor to ceiling fireplace, a spacious walk in closets and custom en suite bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12081 Cherry Street have any available units?
12081 Cherry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Alamitos, CA.
What amenities does 12081 Cherry Street have?
Some of 12081 Cherry Street's amenities include hardwood floors, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12081 Cherry Street currently offering any rent specials?
12081 Cherry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12081 Cherry Street pet-friendly?
No, 12081 Cherry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Alamitos.
Does 12081 Cherry Street offer parking?
No, 12081 Cherry Street does not offer parking.
Does 12081 Cherry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12081 Cherry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12081 Cherry Street have a pool?
No, 12081 Cherry Street does not have a pool.
Does 12081 Cherry Street have accessible units?
No, 12081 Cherry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12081 Cherry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12081 Cherry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12081 Cherry Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12081 Cherry Street has units with air conditioning.

