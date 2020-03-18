12081 Cherry Street

Amenities

hardwood floors walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful home for lease 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms located in the highly desirable neighborhood of the Rossmor. The property offers a beautiful brick fireplace accents the dinning area, along what refinished red oak hardwood floors, and recessed canned lighting. Remodeling kitchen, remodeling bathroom, and new central air. The master bedroom is complete with it's own private access to the back yard through glass sliding doors, a gorgeous herringbone floor to ceiling fireplace, a spacious walk in closets and custom en suite bath.