11851 PINE STREET Available 06/23/20 Los Alamitos - 5 Bed 2 Bth Home - Huge Yard - Laudry Hookups w/Machines - 3 Car Gar - Gorgeous!!!! - We are proudly offering for rent this beautiful 5 bedroom 2 bath home in the lovely housing community of Rossmoor Highlands in the city of Los Alamitos. The home is approximately 2400 square feet with wood flooring, a stunning recently remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, a beautiful tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances (stove, dishwasher, microwave). This gorgeous home has recessed lighting, mirrored closet doors, a walk-in closet, ceiling fans, wood shutters, central air conditioning, beautiful bathroom tile flooring, beautiful tile shower walls and granite bathroom vanities. The home also has a huge rear yard, nice patio area, 3 car garage, laundry room, laundry hookups with 2 washers and 2 dryers. The house has a pull through garage and a concrete pad perfect for small boat or trailer storage. The 3 car garage is perfect for work space with great flexibility. This home is located in an extremely desirable housing community with schools and shopping centers. The house is centrally located with close proximity to the ocean/beach and the 91, 405, 22, and 605 freeways. The owner is accepting pets under 30 lbs.



