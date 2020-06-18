All apartments in Los Alamitos
Find more places like 11851 PINE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Alamitos, CA
/
11851 PINE STREET
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

11851 PINE STREET

11851 Pine Street · (562) 430-3588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

11851 Pine Street, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
Rossmoor Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 11851 PINE STREET · Avail. Jun 23

$4,390

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
11851 PINE STREET Available 06/23/20 Los Alamitos - 5 Bed 2 Bth Home - Huge Yard - Laudry Hookups w/Machines - 3 Car Gar - Gorgeous!!!! - We are proudly offering for rent this beautiful 5 bedroom 2 bath home in the lovely housing community of Rossmoor Highlands in the city of Los Alamitos. The home is approximately 2400 square feet with wood flooring, a stunning recently remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, a beautiful tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances (stove, dishwasher, microwave). This gorgeous home has recessed lighting, mirrored closet doors, a walk-in closet, ceiling fans, wood shutters, central air conditioning, beautiful bathroom tile flooring, beautiful tile shower walls and granite bathroom vanities. The home also has a huge rear yard, nice patio area, 3 car garage, laundry room, laundry hookups with 2 washers and 2 dryers. The house has a pull through garage and a concrete pad perfect for small boat or trailer storage. The 3 car garage is perfect for work space with great flexibility. This home is located in an extremely desirable housing community with schools and shopping centers. The house is centrally located with close proximity to the ocean/beach and the 91, 405, 22, and 605 freeways. The owner is accepting pets under 30 lbs.

For other listings in your area, feel free to check our website at:
http://www.rayrobertsrealty.com/rentals.html

(RLNE4455077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11851 PINE STREET have any available units?
11851 PINE STREET has a unit available for $4,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11851 PINE STREET have?
Some of 11851 PINE STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11851 PINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
11851 PINE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11851 PINE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 11851 PINE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 11851 PINE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 11851 PINE STREET does offer parking.
Does 11851 PINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11851 PINE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11851 PINE STREET have a pool?
No, 11851 PINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 11851 PINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 11851 PINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 11851 PINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11851 PINE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 11851 PINE STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11851 PINE STREET has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 11851 PINE STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CACypress, CAGarden Grove, CABuena Park, CASeal Beach, CALakewood, CAWestminster, CA
Stanton, CACerritos, CAArtesia, CABellflower, CALa Mirada, CASignal Hill, CANorwalk, CASanta Fe Springs, CAFountain Valley, CAParamount, CADowney, CACompton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Touro University WorldwideCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity