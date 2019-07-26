All apartments in Los Alamitos
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 PM

11641 Paseo Bonita

11641 Paseo Bonita · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11641 Paseo Bonita, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
Rossmoor Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Shown by appointment only:
Call Bruce: 562-596-4544
Accepting small pets.
Famous Los Alamitos Highland Tract. Rossmoor School District. 11,000 sqft cul-de-sac lot. Large 4 bedroom one story home (2059 sqft) completely remodeled. 2 bathrooms. New paint, hardwood floors, double pane windows, binds and more. Built in appliances. Stove, oven, Microwave, dishwasher. Located in a cul-de-sac. Large front and rear yards. New front lawn with sprinkler systems. Slab patio, Ceiling fans, forced air heating with central AC. Custom Oak cabinets, Extra pantry with pull out drawers. Mirror closet doors. Fireplace. Small pets maybe considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11641 Paseo Bonita have any available units?
11641 Paseo Bonita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Alamitos, CA.
What amenities does 11641 Paseo Bonita have?
Some of 11641 Paseo Bonita's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11641 Paseo Bonita currently offering any rent specials?
11641 Paseo Bonita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11641 Paseo Bonita pet-friendly?
Yes, 11641 Paseo Bonita is pet friendly.
Does 11641 Paseo Bonita offer parking?
No, 11641 Paseo Bonita does not offer parking.
Does 11641 Paseo Bonita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11641 Paseo Bonita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11641 Paseo Bonita have a pool?
No, 11641 Paseo Bonita does not have a pool.
Does 11641 Paseo Bonita have accessible units?
No, 11641 Paseo Bonita does not have accessible units.
Does 11641 Paseo Bonita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11641 Paseo Bonita has units with dishwashers.
Does 11641 Paseo Bonita have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11641 Paseo Bonita has units with air conditioning.
