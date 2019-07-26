11641 Paseo Bonita

Amenities

Shown by appointment only:

Call Bruce: 562-596-4544

Accepting small pets.

Famous Los Alamitos Highland Tract. Rossmoor School District. 11,000 sqft cul-de-sac lot. Large 4 bedroom one story home (2059 sqft) completely remodeled. 2 bathrooms. New paint, hardwood floors, double pane windows, binds and more. Built in appliances. Stove, oven, Microwave, dishwasher. Located in a cul-de-sac. Large front and rear yards. New front lawn with sprinkler systems. Slab patio, Ceiling fans, forced air heating with central AC. Custom Oak cabinets, Extra pantry with pull out drawers. Mirror closet doors. Fireplace. Small pets maybe considered.