10781 Reagan Street

Amenities
3 BR, 2 Bath 3 Car Detached Garage, Single Story completely remodeled house with a huge back yard. Recently, rebuild ground up with high end material and Appliances.
Large walkin closets.
Laundry inside. Walking distance to Los Alamitos Hospital.
Great schools (Los Alamitos Elementary,Sharon Christa McAuliffe Middle,Los Alamitos High)
Gardner paid
Tenant pays for the utilities.
Small pets are ok with a pet deposit.
Available July 4th
*********************
All individuals accessing/entering the property must submit the C.A.R. Coronavirus Property Entry Advisory and Declaration PEAD. Please remove shoes or use the shoe covers in the entry, living room and hallway.