All apartments in Los Alamitos
Find more places like 10781 Reagan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Alamitos, CA
/
10781 Reagan Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:02 AM

10781 Reagan Street

10781 Reagan Street · (562) 809-1357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10781 Reagan Street, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
Old Town East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 BR, 2 Bath 3 Car Detached Garage, Single Story completely remodeled house with a huge back yard. Recently, rebuild ground up with high end material and Appliances.
Large walkin closets.

Laundry inside. Walking distance to Los Alamitos Hospital.

Great schools (Los Alamitos Elementary,Sharon Christa McAuliffe Middle,Los Alamitos High)
Gardner paid

Tenant pays for the utilities.

Small pets are ok with a pet deposit.

Available July 4th

*********************

All individuals accessing/entering the property must submit the C.A.R. Coronavirus Property Entry Advisory and Declaration PEAD.  Please remove shoes or use the shoe covers  in the entry, living room and hallway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10781 Reagan Street have any available units?
10781 Reagan Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10781 Reagan Street have?
Some of 10781 Reagan Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10781 Reagan Street currently offering any rent specials?
10781 Reagan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10781 Reagan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10781 Reagan Street is pet friendly.
Does 10781 Reagan Street offer parking?
Yes, 10781 Reagan Street does offer parking.
Does 10781 Reagan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10781 Reagan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10781 Reagan Street have a pool?
No, 10781 Reagan Street does not have a pool.
Does 10781 Reagan Street have accessible units?
No, 10781 Reagan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10781 Reagan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10781 Reagan Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 10781 Reagan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10781 Reagan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10781 Reagan Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CACypress, CAGarden Grove, CABuena Park, CASeal Beach, CALakewood, CAWestminster, CA
Stanton, CACerritos, CAArtesia, CABellflower, CALa Mirada, CASignal Hill, CANorwalk, CASanta Fe Springs, CAFountain Valley, CAParamount, CADowney, CACompton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Touro University WorldwideCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity