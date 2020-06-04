10781 Reagan Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 BR, 2 Bath 3 Car Detached Garage, Single Story completely remodeled house with a huge back yard. Recently, rebuild ground up with high end material and Appliances.

Large walkin closets.



Laundry inside. Walking distance to Los Alamitos Hospital.



Great schools (Los Alamitos Elementary,Sharon Christa McAuliffe Middle,Los Alamitos High)

Gardner paid



Tenant pays for the utilities.



Small pets are ok with a pet deposit.



Available July 4th



All individuals accessing/entering the property must submit the C.A.R. Coronavirus Property Entry Advisory and Declaration PEAD. Please remove shoes or use the shoe covers in the entry, living room and hallway.