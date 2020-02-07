All apartments in Los Alamitos
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:39 PM

10702 Walnut Street

10702 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

10702 Walnut Street, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
Old Town West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Front house for lease, remodeled in the past years, 2 bedroom/1 bath, large living room, separate dining room, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel sink, brand new dishwasher, gas stove, expanded cabinets, double pane high grade windows, laminated wood floors, window air conditioners, washer and dryer hookups, covered patio and fenced backyard, 1 car garage space in the back of the separate building, will be freshly painted back to light color, extra large storage space up front, close to award winning schools. Please call for faster response. Note: Most pictures shown here were taken during last vacancy. Currently may show some difference. It will be in top condition for the new resident to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10702 Walnut Street have any available units?
10702 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Alamitos, CA.
What amenities does 10702 Walnut Street have?
Some of 10702 Walnut Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10702 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
10702 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10702 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 10702 Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Alamitos.
Does 10702 Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 10702 Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 10702 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10702 Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10702 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 10702 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 10702 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 10702 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10702 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10702 Walnut Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 10702 Walnut Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10702 Walnut Street has units with air conditioning.

