All apartments in Los Alamitos
Find more places like 10402 Del Norte Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Alamitos, CA
/
10402 Del Norte Way
Last updated January 10 2020 at 6:08 PM

10402 Del Norte Way

10402 Del Norte Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10402 Del Norte Way, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
Los Alamitos

Amenities

key fob access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
key fob access
Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Comes fitted with new smart home keyless system, this system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into property. Smart home system eliminates keys and securely allows the power of accessibility through a registered mobile device. Property is ready now! Contact for more information!!

Thank you for your interest in this property. If you would like to set up a time to view this property, please email us at Leasing@trojancapinv.com. PLEASE NOTE THAT TROJAN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IS THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY. ANY ADVERTISEMENTS FOR THIS PROPERTY FOUND ON CRAIGSLIST, LETGO, 5MILE, OR ANY SIMILAR SITES MAY BE A SCAM. To protect yourself from scammers, please communicate only with representatives of Trojan Capital Investments with regard to this property.

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,300, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $4,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10402 Del Norte Way have any available units?
10402 Del Norte Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Alamitos, CA.
Is 10402 Del Norte Way currently offering any rent specials?
10402 Del Norte Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10402 Del Norte Way pet-friendly?
No, 10402 Del Norte Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Alamitos.
Does 10402 Del Norte Way offer parking?
No, 10402 Del Norte Way does not offer parking.
Does 10402 Del Norte Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10402 Del Norte Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10402 Del Norte Way have a pool?
No, 10402 Del Norte Way does not have a pool.
Does 10402 Del Norte Way have accessible units?
No, 10402 Del Norte Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10402 Del Norte Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10402 Del Norte Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10402 Del Norte Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10402 Del Norte Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CACypress, CAGarden Grove, CABuena Park, CASeal Beach, CALakewood, CAWestminster, CA
Stanton, CACerritos, CAArtesia, CABellflower, CALa Mirada, CASignal Hill, CANorwalk, CASanta Fe Springs, CAFountain Valley, CAParamount, CADowney, CACompton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Touro University WorldwideCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine