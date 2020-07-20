25930 Narbonne Ave Unit 112

Amenities
Book a showing now! See this charming 1,089- square-foot apartment in Lomita, California.
This second-floor apartment unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 space covered garage.
Inside, it features hardwood flooring throughout with recessed lightings, and big glass sliding doors/windows (with curtains) that let in natural light to enter. The living room and dining area are brightly-lit and well-ventilated. The nice modern kitchen consists of several cabinets and drawers that offer lots of storage space. It also has a smooth countertop with backsplash and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, and microwave. The bedrooms are comfortable and spacious. The clean bathrooms are furnished with a single sink vanity surmounted by a mirror in stylish suspended lightings. A framed sliding glass partitioned shower completes its hygienic function. For climate control, the apartment has gas heating. A shared, in-unit washer and dryer are also provided for laundry needs. Exterior has a patio, a perfect spot for outdoor dining or entertaining guests.
No pets allowed in the property.
25930 Narbonne Avenue is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.
Nearby parks: Veterans Park, Hathaway Park, and Alta Loma Park.
Nearby Schools:
Walteria Elementary School - 1.86 miles, 9/10
Lomita Math/Science/Technology Magnet School - 0.96 miles, 8/10
Eshelman Avenue Elementary School - 0.27 miles, 6/10
Alexander Fleming Middle School - 0.59 miles, 6/10
Bus lines:
232 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
Commuter Express 448 - 0.2 miles
5 LINE 5 - 0.2 miles
205 Metro Local Line - 0.6 miles
(RLNE4826061)