All apartments in Lomita
Find more places like 25930 Narbonne Ave Unit 112.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lomita, CA
/
25930 Narbonne Ave Unit 112
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

25930 Narbonne Ave Unit 112

25930 Narbonne Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lomita
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

25930 Narbonne Avenue, Lomita, CA 90717
Lomita

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
internet access
Avail of Move-in discounts! 50% Off one-time, if we sign the lease and move-in on or before May 15, 2019!

Book a showing now! See this charming 1,089- square-foot apartment in Lomita, California.

This second-floor apartment unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 space covered garage.

Inside, it features hardwood flooring throughout with recessed lightings, and big glass sliding doors/windows (with curtains) that let in natural light to enter. The living room and dining area are brightly-lit and well-ventilated. The nice modern kitchen consists of several cabinets and drawers that offer lots of storage space. It also has a smooth countertop with backsplash and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, and microwave. The bedrooms are comfortable and spacious. The clean bathrooms are furnished with a single sink vanity surmounted by a mirror in stylish suspended lightings. A framed sliding glass partitioned shower completes its hygienic function. For climate control, the apartment has gas heating. A shared, in-unit washer and dryer are also provided for laundry needs. Exterior has a patio, a perfect spot for outdoor dining or entertaining guests.

No pets allowed in the property.

25930 Narbonne Avenue is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.

Nearby parks: Veterans Park, Hathaway Park, and Alta Loma Park.

Nearby Schools:
Walteria Elementary School - 1.86 miles, 9/10
Lomita Math/Science/Technology Magnet School - 0.96 miles, 8/10
Eshelman Avenue Elementary School - 0.27 miles, 6/10
Alexander Fleming Middle School - 0.59 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
232 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
Commuter Express 448 - 0.2 miles
5 LINE 5 - 0.2 miles
205 Metro Local Line - 0.6 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4826061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25930 Narbonne Ave Unit 112 have any available units?
25930 Narbonne Ave Unit 112 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lomita, CA.
What amenities does 25930 Narbonne Ave Unit 112 have?
Some of 25930 Narbonne Ave Unit 112's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25930 Narbonne Ave Unit 112 currently offering any rent specials?
25930 Narbonne Ave Unit 112 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25930 Narbonne Ave Unit 112 pet-friendly?
No, 25930 Narbonne Ave Unit 112 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lomita.
Does 25930 Narbonne Ave Unit 112 offer parking?
Yes, 25930 Narbonne Ave Unit 112 offers parking.
Does 25930 Narbonne Ave Unit 112 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25930 Narbonne Ave Unit 112 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25930 Narbonne Ave Unit 112 have a pool?
No, 25930 Narbonne Ave Unit 112 does not have a pool.
Does 25930 Narbonne Ave Unit 112 have accessible units?
No, 25930 Narbonne Ave Unit 112 does not have accessible units.
Does 25930 Narbonne Ave Unit 112 have units with dishwashers?
No, 25930 Narbonne Ave Unit 112 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25930 Narbonne Ave Unit 112 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25930 Narbonne Ave Unit 112 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Capri
25110 Eshelman Avenue
Lomita, CA 90717
San Pedro Bank Lofts
407 W 7th St
Lomita, CA 90731
Harborview
1286 W Capitol Dr
Lomita, CA 90732

Similar Pages

Lomita 1 BedroomsLomita 2 Bedrooms
Lomita Apartments with BalconiesLomita Dog Friendly Apartments
Lomita Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles