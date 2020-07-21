24620 Moon Ave

Amenities
Look no further as this is your chance to live in this lovely home in a great neighborhood in Lomita close to Torrance Crossroads Shopping center and great restaurants! A beautiful and peaceful front yard with pretty roses, mature fruit trees and wild berries that is going to be well maintained through an included weekly gardening. The first story has a substantial living room with a fireplace and a remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless sink, stainless appliances, recessed lighting and eating area plus a bonus family room with a lot of storage space.On the second story there are 3 spacious bedrooms and a huge master bedroom with high ceilings, fireplace, mirror closets, lots of shelves, private bath and a large additional bonus room. The whole interior was just painted with classy antique white color which is not reflected in the photos. There is an attached two car garage with a lot of shelves and 220 electric outlet. Owners pay for Gardening
(RLNE5408277)