24620 Moon Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Look no further as this is your chance to live in this lovely home in a great neighborhood in Lomita close to Torrance Crossroads Shopping center and great restaurants! A beautiful and peaceful front yard with pretty roses, mature fruit trees and wild berries that is going to be well maintained through an included weekly gardening. The first story has a substantial living room with a fireplace and a remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless sink, stainless appliances, recessed lighting and eating area plus a bonus family room with a lot of storage space.On the second story there are 3 spacious bedrooms and a huge master bedroom with high ceilings, fireplace, mirror closets, lots of shelves, private bath and a large additional bonus room. The whole interior was just painted with classy antique white color which is not reflected in the photos. There is an attached two car garage with a lot of shelves and 220 electric outlet. Owners pay for Gardening



(RLNE5408277)