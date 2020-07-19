All apartments in Lomita
2335 Pacific Coast

2335 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

2335 Pacific Coast Highway, Lomita, CA 90717
Lomita

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Conveniently located in the heart of Lomita business district. This one bed room townhome is one of six detached single homes. Sitting on huge private lot with park-like setting, it feels like a single family home. Fully renovated recently; new laminated flooring, new kitchen with brand new appliances, new windows, new paint and new heater. Very cozy and private. Separate laundry room inside unit. New refrigerator, new washer and dryer is included. No attached garage but has ample parking space is conveniently next to the building. Water is included in the lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2335 Pacific Coast have any available units?
2335 Pacific Coast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lomita, CA.
What amenities does 2335 Pacific Coast have?
Some of 2335 Pacific Coast's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2335 Pacific Coast currently offering any rent specials?
2335 Pacific Coast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2335 Pacific Coast pet-friendly?
No, 2335 Pacific Coast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lomita.
Does 2335 Pacific Coast offer parking?
Yes, 2335 Pacific Coast offers parking.
Does 2335 Pacific Coast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2335 Pacific Coast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2335 Pacific Coast have a pool?
No, 2335 Pacific Coast does not have a pool.
Does 2335 Pacific Coast have accessible units?
No, 2335 Pacific Coast does not have accessible units.
Does 2335 Pacific Coast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2335 Pacific Coast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2335 Pacific Coast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2335 Pacific Coast does not have units with air conditioning.
