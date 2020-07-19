2335 Pacific Coast

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Conveniently located in the heart of Lomita business district. This one bed room townhome is one of six detached single homes. Sitting on huge private lot with park-like setting, it feels like a single family home. Fully renovated recently; new laminated flooring, new kitchen with brand new appliances, new windows, new paint and new heater. Very cozy and private. Separate laundry room inside unit. New refrigerator, new washer and dryer is included. No attached garage but has ample parking space is conveniently next to the building. Water is included in the lease