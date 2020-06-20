All apartments in Lomita
2069 Lomita Boulevard
Last updated June 17 2020 at 10:21 PM

2069 Lomita Boulevard

2069 Lomita Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2069 Lomita Boulevard, Lomita, CA 90717
Lomita

*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

Address: 2069 Lomita Blvd, Lomita, CA 90717

- Rent: $2,800 Per Month
- Deposit: $3,000
- Credit Score 600 or better
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- Approx 1,645 Sq.Ft.

- Single Family Home
- Hardwood Flooring in Bedrooms and Common Areas
- Tile Flooring in Kitchen and Bathrooms
- Window coverings
- Fireplace in Living Room
- Lots of Storage
- Ceiling Fans
- Large Back Yard with Fruit Trees
- 2 Car Garage + Driveway
- Laundry Room with Hook-Ups
- Utilities: Water Credit
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2069 Lomita Boulevard have any available units?
2069 Lomita Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lomita, CA.
What amenities does 2069 Lomita Boulevard have?
Some of 2069 Lomita Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2069 Lomita Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2069 Lomita Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2069 Lomita Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2069 Lomita Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lomita.
Does 2069 Lomita Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2069 Lomita Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 2069 Lomita Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2069 Lomita Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2069 Lomita Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2069 Lomita Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2069 Lomita Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2069 Lomita Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2069 Lomita Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2069 Lomita Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2069 Lomita Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2069 Lomita Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
