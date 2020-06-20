2069 Lomita Boulevard

Amenities
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
Address: 2069 Lomita Blvd, Lomita, CA 90717
- Rent: $2,800 Per Month
- Deposit: $3,000
- Credit Score 600 or better
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- Approx 1,645 Sq.Ft.
- Single Family Home
- Hardwood Flooring in Bedrooms and Common Areas
- Tile Flooring in Kitchen and Bathrooms
- Window coverings
- Fireplace in Living Room
- Lots of Storage
- Ceiling Fans
- Large Back Yard with Fruit Trees
- 2 Car Garage + Driveway
- Laundry Room with Hook-Ups
- Utilities: Water Credit
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.