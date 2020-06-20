2069 Lomita Boulevard

Amenities

Address: 2069 Lomita Blvd, Lomita, CA 90717



- Rent: $2,800 Per Month

- Deposit: $3,000

- Credit Score 600 or better

- Bedrooms: 3

- Bathrooms: 2

- Approx 1,645 Sq.Ft.



- Single Family Home

- Hardwood Flooring in Bedrooms and Common Areas

- Tile Flooring in Kitchen and Bathrooms

- Window coverings

- Fireplace in Living Room

- Lots of Storage

- Ceiling Fans

- Large Back Yard with Fruit Trees

- 2 Car Garage + Driveway

- Laundry Room with Hook-Ups

- Utilities: Water Credit

- No Pets

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.