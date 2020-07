Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking recently renovated

Lovely home with an open concept living area. The kitchen was recently remodeled with gray cabinets and quartz counters. Pleasant enclosed front yard with low maintenance "grass" and plants, you can make this an outdoor dining area or patio to enjoy on warm summer days and evenings. One bedroom has it's own bathroom with shower. Great storage room with washer and dryer hook-ups. There is space to park two vehicles in the driveway.