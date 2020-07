Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly basketball court carport courtyard hot tub internet access playground tennis court

Stroll through the beautifully landscaped grounds of The Arbors apartment community in the heart of the Livermore Valley. Spacious one or two-bedroom homes offer well-designed floor plans with convenient appliances, like in-home washers, dryers and dishwashers. Our pet-friendly residences feature lots of storage and cozy wood-burning fireplaces, in some homes. Youll also appreciate the many amenities offered to residents at The Arbors, like our sparkling pool, relaxing spa, fitness center, playground, and tennis and basketball courts.