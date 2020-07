Amenities

Beautifully renovated apartment in Inglewood! This 1 bedroom/1 bathroom has brand new laminate flooring, new tile in the kitchen and bathroom, new cabinetry and countertops, and updated fixtures. The apartment also offers washer/dryer hookups and plenty of storage. Additionally, the unit comes with a two-car garage and a spacious backyard that has been newly landscaped. This property feels more like a home than an apartment. This unit is available NOW - don't miss it!