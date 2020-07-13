194 Apartments for rent in Lemon Grove, CA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Lemon Grove
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to Covid-19 Our leasing office is closed to the Public. Please call or Email for a Vitrual Tour Experience a future-forward lifestyle that challenges the ordinary at Celsius - apartments in Lemon Grove for rent.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
5 Units Available
Lemon Grove
Hillside Terrace
3262 College Pl, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
843 sqft
Spacious and recently renovated apartments with fireplace, patio and air conditioning. The pet-friendly community has a dog park plus a gym, pool and hot tub for their owners.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Lemon Grove
3156 Massachusetts Avenue
3156 Massachusetts Avenue, Lemon Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1142 sqft
This spacious and upgraded two story townhouse in Lemon Grove features stainless appliances, laminate wood flooring, and a bonus room off of the kitchen! This unit also has washer and dryer hookups and a two car attached garage.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Lemon Grove
3545 Grove St
3545 Grove Street, Lemon Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1022 sqft
Resort style living in a fully gated community. Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 full bath home with vaulted ceilings, stainless appliances, granite counters and a very private balcony. 2 carport parking spots and the community features pool/spa, playground.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Lemon Grove
7973 Lincoln St
7973 Lincoln Street, Lemon Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
988 sqft
New construction home in great area of Lemon Grove. Three full-sized bedrooms with two full baths, one inside the master. Available now. Long driveway parking and plenty of street parking. Large yard.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Lemon Grove
2131 Berry St
2131 Berry Street, Lemon Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
870 sqft
Charming townhome in quiet neighborhood is up for rent! This 2 Bed 1 bath 2 story unit has new carpet, fresh paint, brand new tub/shower, full sized washer and dryer, fully fenced 200 SqFt private patio and ready to move-in.

1 of 2

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
Lemon Grove
3635 Grove St. Unit 165
3635 Grove Street, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
767 sqft
Coming Soon! Great opportunity to rent this fabulous apartment in Lemon Grove! - This 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment enjoys peace and quiet while being just steps away from all the conveniences of Lemon Grove.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
La Mesa
Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,351
1200 sqft
LUXURY & STYLE IN THE PERFECT LOCATION At Echo Pointe, we pride ourselves on offering apartments that you’ll be proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,023
911 sqft
We are excited to announce, we are under new ownership and new management! Come check out our newly upgraded apartment homes. You will love living here. Call us today to schedule a tour of your new home!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
$
4 Units Available
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
645 sqft
As always we value your time so below you will find an overview of Willow Glen Apartments many features & rental information. Allow us to assist in making your search for a San Diego, CA apartment for rent a simple one.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
Villa Capri
4508 3rd St, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully-equipped kitchens have microwaves and garbage disposal. Spacious walk-in closets and extra storage. Hang out in the recreation room or at the BBQ area. Located near freeway and bus route.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
4579 4TH STREET
4579 4th Street, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1040 sqft
4579 4TH STREET Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL TWO BEDROOM HOME STEPS FROM LA MESA VILLAGE - LA MESA GEM! TWO BEDROOM/1.5 BATH HOME WITH WESTWARD FACING VIEWS. JUST A SHORT WALK TO LA MESA VILLAGE AND ALL THE RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
La Presa
1545 Sweetwater Lane
1545 Sweetwater Lane, La Presa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1134 sqft
Stunning 2B/1BA Upgraded House w/ Panoramic View, Deck & W/D! - AVAILABLE NOW! Stunning 2B/1BA house available for lease in Spring Valley featuring over 1130 SF of living space over one level.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
4320 Gordon Way
4320 Gordon Way, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
960 sqft
4320 Gordon Way Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 3BR/1BA House in La Mesa! - Please view our 3D walk through here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Srp9REqQ6T7 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in La Mesa.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Valley
3525 Kenwood Drive
3525 Kenwood Drive, Spring Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2br 2ba home, completely remodeled ! Driveway/off street parking included. Nice location, nice rural feel, close to shopping, downtown, beaches, etc. Laundry hookups in unit. All new flooring, lighting, & paint.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
7631 Normal Avenue - 7
7631 Normal Avenue, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
810 sqft
Casa Verde Apartments is apartment living at its best. Let our responsive management team do all they can to make you feel at home.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Spring Valley
2207 Kings View Circle
2207 Kings View Circle, Spring Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1104 sqft
3 BEDROOM UPGRADED SPRING VALLEY TOWNHOME! - This upgraded condo is located in Spring Valley just minutes from the 94, 54 and 125 freeways. Fantastic floor plan features 3 good sized bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 18

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
6848 Harvala Street
6848 Harvala Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
768 sqft
$2,100 - 2 Bed / 1 Bath Home located in a Quiet Neighborhood near La Mesa - Spacious open kitchen with lots of storage, new flooring throughout, large remodeled bathroom. Washer and Dryer in garage. 2 Small pets allowed. Workshop/Studio (approx.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
5474 Timothy Dr.
5474 Timothy Drive, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1056 sqft
Charming three bedroom two bath home. - Plenty of windows make this home light and bright! Spacious living room. Beautiful hardwood floors with laminate in bathrooms and kitchen. Large back yard with patio. One car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
4512 Parks Avenue #16
4512 Parks Avenue, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
723 sqft
Upgraded 2nd Story Corner Unit-1 Bed 1 Bath in La Mesa - Upgraded single story, 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in La Mesa. Unit features vaulted ceilings in living room, wood flooring in main living areas and bedroom. 18" tiles in kitchen and bathroom.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
3635 Nassau Dr
3635 Nassau Drive, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,820
2000 sqft
3635 Nassau Dr Available 07/14/20 Large 4B/3BA+Office (optional 5th bedroom) w/ A/C and Large Yard near SDSU! - AVAILABLE JULY 14! This extra large (approx 2000 square feet) home is just minutes away from San Diego State University and walking
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
16 Units Available
Grantville
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,987
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1166 sqft
Great location, close to airport and Grantville Trolley Station. Luxurious homes have 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors and quartz countertops. Community includes state-of-the-art fitness club, pool and cabanas.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Lake Murray
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,346
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off Highway 125. Park-like setting near shopping. On-site amenities include large pool, gym, hot tub, grill area, and laundry. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies in each unit.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
8 Units Available
City Heights
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
850 sqft
Welcome to The Ridge at San Diego Apartments, where convenience and quality combine! Our cozy apartment community is ideally located near a wide selection of shops, schools, restaurants, and commuter-friendly freeways.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lemon Grove, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lemon Grove apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

