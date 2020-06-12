/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:17 PM
114 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lemon Grove, CA
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Lemon Grove
4 Units Available
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln, Lemon Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
967 sqft
Due to Covid-19 Our leasing office is closed to the Public. Please call or Email for a Vitrual Tour Experience a future-forward lifestyle that challenges the ordinary at Celsius - apartments in Lemon Grove for rent.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 01:05pm
Lemon Grove
8 Units Available
Hillside Terrace
3262 College Pl, Lemon Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
843 sqft
Spacious and recently renovated apartments with fireplace, patio and air conditioning. The pet-friendly community has a dog park plus a gym, pool and hot tub for their owners.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
3291 Alford St
3291 Alford Street, Lemon Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
975 sqft
Lemon Grove 2 bedroom 1 bath newly updated & spacious Duplex! - Lemon Grove 2 bedroom 1 bath spacious duplex, corner lot, mature landscape & newly updated.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
7785 Mount Vernon Street
7785 Mount Vernon Street, Lemon Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1227 sqft
This 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom home features hardwood floors and a large 2-car garage. This home is shaped like a horseshoe with a nice courtyard patio in the fenced in yard.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
2131 Berry St
2131 Berry Street, Lemon Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
870 sqft
Charming townhome in quiet neighborhood is up for rent! This 2 Bed 1 bath 2 story unit has new carpet, fresh paint, brand new tub/shower, full sized washer and dryer, fully fenced 200 SqFt private patio and ready to move-in.
Results within 1 mile of Lemon Grove
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
La Mesa
3 Units Available
Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
849 sqft
LUXURY & STYLE IN THE PERFECT LOCATION At Echo Pointe, we pride ourselves on offering apartments that you’ll be proud to call home.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
La Mesa
5 Units Available
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
911 sqft
We are excited to announce, we are under new ownership and new management! Come check out our newly upgraded apartment homes. You will love living here. Call us today to schedule a tour of your new home!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:28pm
$
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
8 Units Available
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
610 sqft
As always we value your time so below you will find an overview of Willow Glen Apartments many features & rental information. Allow us to assist in making your search for a San Diego, CA apartment for rent a simple one.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
Villa Capri
4508 3rd St, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1250 sqft
Fully-equipped kitchens have microwaves and garbage disposal. Spacious walk-in closets and extra storage. Hang out in the recreation room or at the BBQ area. Located near freeway and bus route.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
1 Unit Available
6547 Zena Drive
6547 Zena Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
821 sqft
Move in Ready - Great home in the Rolando Neighborhood off the 94 freeway. The newly remodeled home offers 2 bedroom and 1 bath with a 1 car garage and a large backyard to enjoy the great weather.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
6333 College Grove Way #4109
6333 College Grove Way, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
865 sqft
2 BR / 1.5 BA San Diego Condo - 2BR /1 BA College Grove Condo located in a convenient location next to the 94 freeway and across from College Grove Shopping Center. Granite counter tops and custom cabinetry in kitchen and bathrooms.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
4434 Rosebud Lane
4434 Rosebud Lane, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
850 sqft
SPACIOUS 2BR/1BA Unit with private Patio/Yard.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
4370 Rosebud Lane
4370 Rosebud Lane, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
800 sqft
Beautiful Spacious 2Bdm 1Ba unit in the heart of La Mesa in sunny San Diego, this unit is a part of 8 units building.Great location, location, location! only mins from Hwy8, Hwy94, Hwy125 and University Ave.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
7631 Normal Avenue - 7
7631 Normal Avenue, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
810 sqft
Casa Verde Apartments is apartment living at its best. Let our responsive management team do all they can to make you feel at home.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
6003 Streamview Dr.
6003 Streamview Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6003 Streamview Dr. in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 01:30pm
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
4566 Date Ave. 6
4566 Date Avenue, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1005 sqft
This lovely apartment complex is located in a peaceful neighborhood just a stones throw from downtown La Mesa Village. This upstairs features 2 spacious bedrooms and a remodeled bathroom.
1 of 18
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
1 Unit Available
6848 Harvala Street
6848 Harvala Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
768 sqft
$2,100 - 2 Bed / 1 Bath Home located in a Quiet Neighborhood near La Mesa - Spacious open kitchen with lots of storage, new flooring throughout, large remodeled bathroom. Washer and Dryer in garage. 2 Small pets allowed. Workshop/Studio (approx.
Results within 5 miles of Lemon Grove
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
National City
2 Units Available
Park Bonita Apartments
3511 Valley Rd, Bonita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
891 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center. CC payments and e-payments accepted. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly: Both dogs and cats allowed!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
La Presa
7 Units Available
Skyline
8513 Paradise Valley Rd, Spring Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
836 sqft
Skyline Apartments features one, two, and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments in Spring Valley, CA.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Grantville
5 Units Available
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
989 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community situated in a peaceful courtyard setting close to Old Town and Downtown San Diego. Tenants have access to a fitness center, picnic area and two swimming pools.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
Allied Gardens
31 Units Available
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,218
1101 sqft
Just a few minutes east of the San Diego River, this development offers 1- to 3- bedroom units. Amenities include bathtubs, dishwashers, fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
La Mesa
12 Units Available
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
968 sqft
Near Parkway Middle School, Northmont Park and Highway 125. Modern community with on-site amenities such as a pool, gym and basketball court. Balconies and patios on suites. In-unit laundry and updated appliances throughout.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:54pm
Grantville
27 Units Available
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
1135 sqft
Prepare to indulge in the best of southern California living at Hanover Mission Valley. Just 4 miles from San Diego's historic Downtown Gaslamp district- home to quaint boutiques and the finest Baja Mexican cuisine.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 11 at 01:34am
College West
5 Units Available
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1004 sqft
Located less than two miles away from San Diego State University, Fifty Twenty-Five offers fully furnished apartment suites that are ideal for the modern student.
