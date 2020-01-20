Rent Calculator
Last updated January 20 2020 at 11:34 PM
4712 W 173rd St
4712 W 173rd St
·
No Longer Available
Location
4712 W 173rd St, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Driveway, garage, patio area.
Back unit in a 3 unit property.
VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=LVqbYMRwuSB
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4712 W 173rd St have any available units?
4712 W 173rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lawndale, CA
.
Is 4712 W 173rd St currently offering any rent specials?
4712 W 173rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4712 W 173rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4712 W 173rd St is pet friendly.
Does 4712 W 173rd St offer parking?
Yes, 4712 W 173rd St offers parking.
Does 4712 W 173rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4712 W 173rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4712 W 173rd St have a pool?
No, 4712 W 173rd St does not have a pool.
Does 4712 W 173rd St have accessible units?
No, 4712 W 173rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 4712 W 173rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4712 W 173rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4712 W 173rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4712 W 173rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
