Lawndale, CA
4712 W 173rd St
Last updated January 20 2020 at 11:34 PM

4712 W 173rd St

4712 W 173rd St · No Longer Available
Location

4712 W 173rd St, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Driveway, garage, patio area.

Back unit in a 3 unit property.

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=LVqbYMRwuSB

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4712 W 173rd St have any available units?
4712 W 173rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
Is 4712 W 173rd St currently offering any rent specials?
4712 W 173rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4712 W 173rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4712 W 173rd St is pet friendly.
Does 4712 W 173rd St offer parking?
Yes, 4712 W 173rd St offers parking.
Does 4712 W 173rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4712 W 173rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4712 W 173rd St have a pool?
No, 4712 W 173rd St does not have a pool.
Does 4712 W 173rd St have accessible units?
No, 4712 W 173rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 4712 W 173rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4712 W 173rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4712 W 173rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4712 W 173rd St does not have units with air conditioning.

