Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:10 PM

398 Osage Place

398 Osage Place · (855) 802-4663 ext. 800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

398 Osage Place, Lathrop, CA 95330

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 398 Osage Place · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1323 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
Great House on Corner Lot in Established Neighborhood! - Description:
This is a nicely updated, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with dual-pane windows and fresh carpet and tile throughout. This home also has a nice sized front yard, a huge back yard and sits on a corner lot. It has a large two-car garage with laundry hookups. This is a perfect home for a family who wants a great house in a well-established neighborhood.

Monthly Rent:
This house is $2000 per month on a month-to-month lease.

Security Deposit:
There is also a $2000 security deposit due upon approval of your application.

Pets:
Dogs are okay with an additional monthly fee or deposit.

Qualifications:
We are looking for qualified tenants who earn 2.5 times the monthly rent ($5000 per month), have no 30/60/90 day late payments, no evictions and good credit. We are wanting someone who will be looking to settle down and rent the house for a while.

Applications:
We need to see the last two months of pay stubs plus a copy of your ID to complete you application.

This house will not last so apply as soon as possible via our website, www.wentworthproperties.org.

(RLNE2145611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

