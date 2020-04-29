398 Osage Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great House on Corner Lot in Established Neighborhood! - Description:

This is a nicely updated, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with dual-pane windows and fresh carpet and tile throughout. This home also has a nice sized front yard, a huge back yard and sits on a corner lot. It has a large two-car garage with laundry hookups. This is a perfect home for a family who wants a great house in a well-established neighborhood.



Monthly Rent:

This house is $2000 per month on a month-to-month lease.



Security Deposit:

There is also a $2000 security deposit due upon approval of your application.



Pets:

Dogs are okay with an additional monthly fee or deposit.



Qualifications:

We are looking for qualified tenants who earn 2.5 times the monthly rent ($5000 per month), have no 30/60/90 day late payments, no evictions and good credit. We are wanting someone who will be looking to settle down and rent the house for a while.



Applications:

We need to see the last two months of pay stubs plus a copy of your ID to complete you application.



This house will not last so apply as soon as possible via our website, www.wentworthproperties.org.



(RLNE2145611)