Apartment List
/
CA
/
lathrop
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:19 AM

30 Apartments for rent in Lathrop, CA with garage

Lathrop apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
16654 Colonial Trail
16654 Colonial Trail, Lathrop, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2591 sqft
Sharp 4 Bedroom home on corner lot finished garage includes 4 Bedrooms, 3 full bath, with 1 bedroom and 1 full bath downstairs. Features carpet,Lino and paint, Big family room and kitchen.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1224 Mariners Drive
1224 Mariners Drive, Lathrop, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2568 sqft
***WATERFRONT** Imagine living like you're always on vacation! With this home, located in the River Islands community in Lathrop, you can do just that.

1 of 12

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
398 Osage Place
398 Osage Place, Lathrop, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1323 sqft
Great House on Corner Lot in Established Neighborhood! - Description: This is a nicely updated, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with dual-pane windows and fresh carpet and tile throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Lathrop

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1995 Shady Oaks St.
1995 Shady Oak Street, Manteca, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1350 sqft
Manteca 55 + Active Adult Community Home for Rent 2 Bedroom/2 Bath - Super Cute Manteca 55 + Active Adult Community Home for Rent 2 Bedroom/2 Bath/2 Car Garage and includes Landscaping.
Results within 5 miles of Lathrop
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Aspire Apartments
2725 Pavillion Parkway, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to Aspire Apartments in Tracy California and experience a community like never before! Welcome to Aspire Luxury Apartments.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Sienna Place
794 Button Ave, Manteca, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
760 sqft
Located in the heart of the California Delta, Sienna Place offers spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent in Manteca, California among a comfortable park-like setting.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
1143 Bessie Avenue
1143 Bessle Avenue, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1250 sqft
TRACY ABSOLUTELY CHARMING BUNGALOW! 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH. HARDWOOD FLOORING. HUGE COUNTRY KITCHEN. INSIDE LAUNDRY. LOTS OF WOOD MOULDINGS, CHARACTER AND CHARM! GREAT FRONT PORCH. DETACHED 1 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2170 Foothill Ranch Rd
2170 Foothill Ranch Drive, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1800 sqft
Commuter friendly location in Tracy....

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4182 Grant Line Rd
4182 West Grant Line Road, San Joaquin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1391 sqft
4182 W.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
225 Hawthorne Dr
225 Hawthorne Road, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1166 sqft
Available Soon! $1995 per month rent. $2500 deposit. 3 bedrooms / 2 full baths. 1166 sq. ft. One story. 2 car attached garage. Inside laundry room with washer & dryer hook ups. Refrigerator hook up in kitchen. Fireplace in family room.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1862 Tolbert Ave
1862 Tolbert Avenue, Manteca, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2436 sqft
Available Now!! $2600 per month rent. $3100 deposit. Nice newer home with Solar! Free power. Built in 2019. 3 bedrooms plus large loft upstairs. 3 full bathrooms. One full bedroom & bathroom downstairs.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Woodfield Estates
1 Unit Available
1380 Heatherfield Way
1380 Heatherfield Way, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1566 sqft
AVAILABLE! $2195. per month rent. $2600 deposit. 3 bedrooms / 2.5 bathrooms. 1566 sq. ft. 2 car attached garage. 2 story. Inside laundry room with washer & dryer electric hook ups.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1478 Trellis St
1478 Trellis Street, Manteca, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2482 sqft
Manteca: 5 bedroom 4 bath Pet Friendly Home! - Clean 5 bedroom, 4 bath house features 2,482 square feet of living space with a great floor plan flow.
Results within 10 miles of Lathrop
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
133 Units Available
Harvest in Tracy
2655 Henley Parkway, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,907
1601 sqft
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Luxe Ripon
1641 S North Ripon Rd, Ripon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Visit Luxe Ripon Apartments, and we'll show you what luxury living is all about. As the new apartment community in Ripon, we take pride in our beautiful apartments and all they have to offer.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Brookside
1 Unit Available
5538 Brook Falls Court
5538 Brook Falls Court, Stockton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2520 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW CARPETS! NEW PAINT! NEW BLINDS! Coming Soon! Spacious Two Story Home with 3 car garage in Brookside. Gated Community. Home features include 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1524 South Bella Vita Street
1524 S Bella Vita St, Mountain House, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2160 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
265 E. Wind Dr
265 East Wind Drive, Ripon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3257 sqft
265 E. Wind Dr Available 07/01/20 Stunning Home Located in Chesapeake Subdivision - A must see home perfect for any family.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pacific
1 Unit Available
1609 W. Alpine Avenue
1609 Alpine Avenue, Stockton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1970 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bath, UOP Area Home - Attached Two Car Garage with Opener Central Air and Heat Beautiful Hardwood flooring Spacious Living Room Formal Dining Room and Informal Dining area Laundry/Utility Room New Carpet in bedrooms New Linoleum in

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
4431 Burr Ct
4431 Burr Court, Tracy, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2368 sqft
Nice home located in Edgewood - 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom located in Edgewood This home features a separate living and family room. The kitchen opens up to the living room and comes with a fridge.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
376 Goodall Dr
376 Goodall Drive, Mountain House, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1817 sqft
Single story Mountain House home - This 4 Bed, 3 Bath Single Story is ready to move into. Nicely landscaped low maintenance backyard. Large living area. Kitchen features an island and eat in dining area.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brookside
1 Unit Available
5019 Innisbrook Dr
5019 Innisbrook Drive, Stockton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2101 sqft
Spectacular Brookside Home Ready For Your Family - Beautiful home with many upgrades. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Expensive light fixtures. Newer wood floors. Recently painted inside. New carpet in some rooms. Plantation shutters.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brookside
1 Unit Available
3420 Morningside Drive
3420 Morningside Drive, Stockton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2249 sqft
Single Story3 Bedroom 2 Bath Brookside Home - Rare Morningside Community Home for rent.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastlake
1 Unit Available
1181 Dominique Dr.
1181 Dominique Dr, Tracy, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
3500 sqft
1811 Dominique Drive, Tracy, CA - HUGE, BRAND NEW CLEAN BEAUTIFUL HOME!! Built March 2020 by Ponderosa Homes! 4 Bedrooms 3.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lathrop, CA

Lathrop apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Lathrop 3 BedroomsLathrop Apartments with BalconyLathrop Apartments with Garage
Lathrop Apartments with ParkingLathrop Apartments with PoolLathrop Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lathrop Dog Friendly ApartmentsLathrop Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA
Elk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CAMilpitas, CAAlamo, CABenicia, CAMoraga, CA
Ceres, CAMountain House, CAOakley, CAPatterson, CAModesto, CAFlorin, CAParkway, CALafayette, CAJackson, CALodi, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-East BayCalifornia State University-Sacramento
Mills CollegeMission College
Samuel Merritt University