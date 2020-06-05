All apartments in Lathrop
16654 Colonial Trail
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:38 PM

16654 Colonial Trail

16654 Colonial Trail · (209) 788-8050
Location

16654 Colonial Trail, Lathrop, CA 95330

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2591 sqft

Amenities

Sharp 4 Bedroom home on corner lot finished garage includes 4 Bedrooms, 3 full bath, with 1 bedroom and 1 full bath downstairs. Features carpet,Lino and paint, Big family room and kitchen. Kitchen has upgraded corian counter tops, built-in microwave, and gas stove top. Large master bedroom and bath with walk-in closet, double sinks, tub and shower. Upstairs laundry room..Walking distance to schools and parks Sorry, No Pets, No Section 8,Renter's Insurance is required.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16654 Colonial Trail have any available units?
16654 Colonial Trail has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16654 Colonial Trail have?
Some of 16654 Colonial Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16654 Colonial Trail currently offering any rent specials?
16654 Colonial Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16654 Colonial Trail pet-friendly?
No, 16654 Colonial Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lathrop.
Does 16654 Colonial Trail offer parking?
Yes, 16654 Colonial Trail does offer parking.
Does 16654 Colonial Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16654 Colonial Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16654 Colonial Trail have a pool?
No, 16654 Colonial Trail does not have a pool.
Does 16654 Colonial Trail have accessible units?
No, 16654 Colonial Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 16654 Colonial Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 16654 Colonial Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16654 Colonial Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 16654 Colonial Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
