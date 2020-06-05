16654 Colonial Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Sharp 4 Bedroom home on corner lot finished garage includes 4 Bedrooms, 3 full bath, with 1 bedroom and 1 full bath downstairs. Features carpet,Lino and paint, Big family room and kitchen. Kitchen has upgraded corian counter tops, built-in microwave, and gas stove top. Large master bedroom and bath with walk-in closet, double sinks, tub and shower. Upstairs laundry room..Walking distance to schools and parks Sorry, No Pets, No Section 8,Renter's Insurance is required.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.