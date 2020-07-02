All apartments in Larkspur
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

272 Madrone Ave.

272 Madrone Avenue · (415) 484-1940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

272 Madrone Avenue, Larkspur, CA 94939
Southwest Larkspur

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 272 Madrone Ave. · Avail. Aug 1

$8,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
bbq/grill
hot tub
272 Madrone Ave. Available 08/01/20 Modern Contemporary 3bd/3ba Home in Desirable Larkspur location! - FOUNDATION- - Excellent Location! This modern contemporary remodeled home (2017) is located on a peaceful, majestic street, walking distance to both the beautiful treelined Madrone Canyon trailhead, and charming downtown Larkspur. It is fully equipped and available to lease furnished, partially furnished or un furnished depending on lease term.. Hardwood floors throughout except bedrooms and baths. Great Indoor/Outdoor living, Take stairs to the front door and enter the 1st level, which consists of the Master bedroom w/ensuite bath, heated floors, a deep soaking tub and separate, large glass enclosed shower, double vanity sink with lots of cabinet space under.

Across the hall from the master is a combo office/utility room with lots of cabinet space, side by side washer/dryer, utility sink and a desk with drawers and printer.

Upstairs you'll enjoy the open floorpan which consists of the living, dining and kitchen and ease of access to outdoor space through the Nano doors off the kitchen and French doors from dining rm.

Two guest bedrooms on this level have queen sized beds & skylights, one bedroom off the living area includes an en suite bath with soaking tub, glass enclosed shower, walk in closet, a pull out leather sofa, and a work desk. The second bedroom is located toward back of the home, includes a pull out sofa for an extra guest if needed, or to watch your own favorite program on t.v. Guest bathroom is located across the hall from the bedroom and kitchen includes glass enclosed shower and single vanity sink.

The spacious and airy Chefs kitchen, is open to the dining & living rooms. It boasts a large eat at island with sink, a walk in pantry, and SS appliances which include a double oven, built in microwave, 6 burn stovetop w/SS hood over, side by side refrigerator with water/ice maker, dishwasher, and custom cabinets with soft close drawers, Sliding glass door opens completely to give you that indoor/outdoor atmosphere. There is also a glass slider to the deck from the dining area, allowing ease of access and entertaining your friends. Have a BBQ, relax in the hot tub or lounge by the fire pit while soaking up the beauty of the surrounding majestic redwoods!

Enjoy family time cozying up to the built in wall fireplace and watching television on the large flat screen t.v. both on remote control.

PET POLICY: Small dog will be considered on a case-by-case basis for well-qualified applicant(s) unless otherwise noted. No Cats. Pet Application and monthly Pet Rent for approved pet(s) are required unless otherwise noted. Monthly pet rent is $100 per approved dog unless otherwise noted. (Assistive animals are always permitted and are approved with legal documentation. No Pet Rent applies for Assistive animals.)

ADDITIONAL TERMS: No smoking. Please expect a $49.00 application processing fee per adult. Renter's Liability Insurance required. Filter changing fee/policy applies.

-------> Join Our Exclusive "COMING SOON" Pocket List for access to MEMBERS ONLY private listings: www.foundationhomes.com/joincomingsoon t offer the same guarantee of accuracy for any of our ads syndicated on other sites.

Any question please call (415) 507-9600 .

Thanks for being a savvy consumer!

www.FoundationHomes.com

DRE# 01885922

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5467807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 272 Madrone Ave. have any available units?
272 Madrone Ave. has a unit available for $8,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 272 Madrone Ave. have?
Some of 272 Madrone Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 272 Madrone Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
272 Madrone Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 272 Madrone Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 272 Madrone Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 272 Madrone Ave. offer parking?
No, 272 Madrone Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 272 Madrone Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 272 Madrone Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 272 Madrone Ave. have a pool?
No, 272 Madrone Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 272 Madrone Ave. have accessible units?
No, 272 Madrone Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 272 Madrone Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 272 Madrone Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 272 Madrone Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 272 Madrone Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
