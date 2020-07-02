All apartments in Larkspur
Larkspur, CA
1123 S. Eliseo Drive
1123 S. Eliseo Drive

1123 South Eliseo Drive · (415) 484-1940
Location

1123 South Eliseo Drive, Larkspur, CA 94904
North Larkspur

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1123 S. Eliseo Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1374 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1123 S. Eliseo Drive Available 08/01/20 Bright and Spacious 2 bed + loft/2 bath Greenbrae Condo! - FOUNDATION- - Large and sunny 2 bedroom 2 bathroom + loft boasts 1374 +/- sq.ft. and is in walking proximity to the beautiful and tranquil Corte Madera Creek trail. Home is located just 5 minutes away from the Bon Air Shopping Center, charming downtown Larkspur, and is in the highly sought Bacich School District.

The kitchen and hallway features an attractive wood laminate flooring. Kitchen features plenty of updated white cabinets, plus has a connected bar and sink making it perfect for entertaining. Living room is spacious with tall ceilings and fireplace. The large bedrooms are carpeted with plenty of closet space. The master bedroom includes a bathroom en suite with large soaking tub and walk in closet.

Amenities Include:

Large loft space
Updated window shades
Washer/dryer stack
1 parking space
Large deck with extra storage closet
Expansive and grassy community lawn with dock to creek
Access to waterway for kayaks

Home available for move-in in August. We are looking for a 12 month lease to start.

PET POLICY: Pet be considered on a case-by-case basis for well-qualified applicant(s) unless otherwise noted. Pet Application and monthly Pet Rent for approved pet(s) are required unless otherwise noted. Monthly pet rent is $60 per approved cat and/or $100 per approved dog unless otherwise noted. (Assistive animals are always permitted and are approved with legal documentation. No Pet Rent applies for Assistive animals.)

ADDITIONAL TERMS: No smoking. Please expect a $49.00 application processing fee per adult. Renter's Liability Insurance required. Filter changing fee/policy applies.

-------> Join Our Exclusive "COMING SOON" Pocket List for access to MEMBERS ONLY private listings: www.foundationhomes.com/joincomingsoon your social security number
? Minimal or no approval process
? Poor grammar and spelling
? Requests to send money by Western Union, Money Gram, bitcoin, gift cards, PayPal, shipping, escrow service, or a “guarantee”. We will not ask you to wire money (though we offer that as an option if you like, we will not require it), and if we accept money orders and certified funds we will only do so in person at our office or via our drop box.

Any question please call (415) 507-9600.

Thanks for being a savvy consumer!

www.FoundationHomes.com

DRE# 01722834

(RLNE4925760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

