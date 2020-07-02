Amenities

1123 S. Eliseo Drive Available 08/01/20 Bright and Spacious 2 bed + loft/2 bath Greenbrae Condo! - FOUNDATION- - Large and sunny 2 bedroom 2 bathroom + loft boasts 1374 +/- sq.ft. and is in walking proximity to the beautiful and tranquil Corte Madera Creek trail. Home is located just 5 minutes away from the Bon Air Shopping Center, charming downtown Larkspur, and is in the highly sought Bacich School District.



The kitchen and hallway features an attractive wood laminate flooring. Kitchen features plenty of updated white cabinets, plus has a connected bar and sink making it perfect for entertaining. Living room is spacious with tall ceilings and fireplace. The large bedrooms are carpeted with plenty of closet space. The master bedroom includes a bathroom en suite with large soaking tub and walk in closet.



Amenities Include:



Large loft space

Updated window shades

Washer/dryer stack

1 parking space

Large deck with extra storage closet

Expansive and grassy community lawn with dock to creek

Access to waterway for kayaks



Home available for move-in in August. We are looking for a 12 month lease to start.



PET POLICY: Pet be considered on a case-by-case basis for well-qualified applicant(s) unless otherwise noted. Pet Application and monthly Pet Rent for approved pet(s) are required unless otherwise noted. Monthly pet rent is $60 per approved cat and/or $100 per approved dog unless otherwise noted. (Assistive animals are always permitted and are approved with legal documentation. No Pet Rent applies for Assistive animals.)



ADDITIONAL TERMS: No smoking. Please expect a $49.00 application processing fee per adult. Renter's Liability Insurance required. Filter changing fee/policy applies.



