Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 AM

57 Apartments for rent in Lancaster, CA with parking

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
16 Units Available
Sienna Heights
43519 Kirkland Ave, Lancaster, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxury community near the shopping and dining. On-site fitness center, two dog parks, three pools, and ample green space. Beautiful apartments with flexible term leases. Fitness center and garages available.
1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
4 Units Available
Woodlands West
44004 Engle Way, Lancaster, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1024 sqft
Located close to Highway 14, schools and Hull Park. Community has a swimming pool and is pet-friendly. Units feature roomy floor plans, air conditioning and private balconies.
1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
10 Units Available
Granada Villas
43230 Gadsden Ave, Lancaster, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming, modern community with a resort-style pool, sundeck, hot tub, and playground. Mountain views from many homes. Apartments feature central air, updated appliances, and a patio or balcony.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2805 West Avenue K-12 #140
2805 West Avenue K 12, Lancaster, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
936 sqft
Cute and Cozy Two Bedroom Pine Creek Condo - Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath condo offering 936 sq. ft. This bottom unit is located in the Pine Creek condo complex. The floor plan offers a nice sized living room, dining area and a galley kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
***1132 WEST AVENUE J-12
1132 West Avenue J 12, Lancaster, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1328 sqft
(Application pending) West Lancaster Home - 4 bedrooms - 1.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
***45512 BARRYMORE AVENUE
45512 Barrymore Avenue, Lancaster, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2024 sqft
(Application pending) West Lancaster Home - 2 story - 5 bedrooms - 3.5 bathrooms - 3 car garage - stove - microwave - dishwasher - window coverings - wood and laminate flooring - landscape front and back yard - water paid up to $30.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1104 W Ave J-11
1104 West Avenue J 11, Lancaster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1392 sqft
Front house on a shared property for rent. Subject property has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry room, 2 car garage, bonus room on a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood. Very close to shopping and the 14 freeway.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Joshua
44108 E 3rd Street
44108 3rd St E, Lancaster, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1565 sqft
Single Story 4-Bedroom with Comp Roof and Evaporative Cooler. Upgraded Front Door. Extensive Hardwood Laminate and Tile Flooring. Open Beamed Ceilings. Kitchen has Granite Counters and Stainless Sink and Appliances. 2'Inch Blinds.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1543 W Avenue L
1543 West Avenue L, Lancaster, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1444 sqft
DESIRABLE & SPACIOUS! Located in Lancaster, this spacious 1,444 sqft 2-Story Townhome features 2 bedrooms + 3 bathrooms, attached 1 car garage in the Somerset Gated Community! THIS IS A MUST SEE!!! Tenant is required to get Renter's insurance.

1 of 22

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Desert View
***45858 COVENTRY COURT
45858 Coventry Street, Lancaster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1350 sqft
(Application pending) West Lancaster Home - 3 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - stove - microwave- dishwasher - window coverings - tan carpet - laundry room - central heating and air - fireplace - 2 car garage - fenced and landscape back yard with patio

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Lincoln
***1305 EAST LINCOLN AVENUE
1305 Lincoln Ave, Lancaster, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
(Application pending) East Lancaster Home - one story - 4 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - brown carpet - vinyl floor - stove - dishwasher - window coverings - washer and dryer hookups in garage - 2 car garage - fireplace - central heating and air -

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3560 W Paddock Way
3560 Paddock Way, Lancaster, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,295
3664 sqft
This magnificient 5 bed, 4 bath home for lease. This beautiful home features over 3650sq ft of living space and a large newly built covered patio that runs along the width of the home. This home sits on almost on 1/2 acre lot..
1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
41910 Cabo Court
41910 Cabo Court, Palmdale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,799
3263 sqft
Stunning West Palmdale Estate Home w/ In-ground Pool & Spa. Property is the true definition of luxury!!! 4 oversized bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, + bonus room (possible 5'th bedroom), + upstairs loft. New carpet and paint throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
4508 Paseo Hermoso
4508 Paseo Hermoso, Palmdale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1532 sqft
Great location with this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located across the street from Rancho Vista Golf Course. Upgraded floors, counters and fixtures throughout! Cozy fireplace in living room, sliding door from family room to back yard with covered patio .
1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
8 Units Available
Palm Chaparral
38441 5th St W, Palmdale, CA
Studio
$1,355
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
974 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment and Antelope Valley Freeway. Pet-friendly community with pool, business center, media room, tennis court and on-site laundry. Modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, patio/balcony.
1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
2 Units Available
The Arches at Regional Center West
570 Knollview Ct, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,994
932 sqft
Located in West Palmdale, close to shopping, schools and museums. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community offers basketball court, BBQ grill, pool and courtyard.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2815 Bracken Way
2815 Bracken Way, Palmdale, CA
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2728 sqft
Executive Home West Palmdale - Looking for Executive house..look no further. This house is almost brand new, situated in a newer neighborhood .

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
46521 70th Street East
46521 70th Street East, Los Angeles County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2545 sqft
***DUE TO COVID19, WE WILL BE SHOWING THIS HOME IN A SAFE MANNER. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN THIS PROPERTY, PLEASE CALL US AT 661-266-1400 TO SET UP A VIEWING*** Country living at its finest! This beautiful 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom 2,545 sq. ft.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1539 Ave N Laurel
1539 West Avenue N, Los Angeles County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1351 sqft
This beautiful top-floor condo in situated in a prime location north of the Sunset Strip! A spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit incorporates individual character with anopen floor plan and a sophisticated upgraded design.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1538 AVE N MARIPOSA
1538 West Avenue N, Los Angeles County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
750 sqft
Newly constructed 2 bedroom 1 bath on the outskirts of Los Feliz. Located upstairs in the back or a small 4 unit building with only 1 common wall (no one below or above). Open floor plan allows for creative space and lots of light.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1535 Ave N Kenmore
1535 West Avenue N, Los Angeles County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
775 sqft
Actual unit in photos. Video tour available! Welcome to 1535 N Kenmore. The unit has recently been completely re-imagined. This 2bed/1bath corner unit features stainless steel appliances, in unit Washer/Dryer, central AC/Heat and two-parking spaces.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1348 AVE N STANLEY
1348 West Avenue N, Los Angeles County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1200 sqft
Newer Spanish town home featuring 2 bedrooms, a small room which can be used as an office or nursery and 3 baths, wood floors, central air and heat, Caesar stone counter-tops, open kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances, washer and dryer and 2

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1829 AVE N KENMORE
1829 West Avenue N, Los Angeles County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1938 sqft
A must-see Los Feliz stunner by famed architectural firm Rios Clementi Hale Studios. This modern home has its own outdoor space equipped with a built-in fire pit and benches.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2015 AVE N CURSON
2015 West Avenue N, Los Angeles County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$13,000
3250 sqft
Spanish Revival in the coveted Hollywood Foothills, stunningly restored without losing any original charm.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lancaster, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lancaster apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

