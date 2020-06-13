Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lamont, CA
/
9720 Howard St
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9720 Howard St
9720 Howard Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9720 Howard Street, Lamont, CA 93241
Amenities
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Howard Lamont - Property Id: 160140
Studio for rent with bathroom and bills included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/160140
Property Id 160140
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5847637)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9720 Howard St have any available units?
9720 Howard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lamont, CA
.
Is 9720 Howard St currently offering any rent specials?
9720 Howard St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9720 Howard St pet-friendly?
No, 9720 Howard St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lamont
.
Does 9720 Howard St offer parking?
No, 9720 Howard St does not offer parking.
Does 9720 Howard St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9720 Howard St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9720 Howard St have a pool?
No, 9720 Howard St does not have a pool.
Does 9720 Howard St have accessible units?
No, 9720 Howard St does not have accessible units.
Does 9720 Howard St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9720 Howard St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9720 Howard St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9720 Howard St does not have units with air conditioning.
