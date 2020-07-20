6038 Pearce Avenue

Amenities
Every REX home comes with a 30-day buyback guarantee. Terms and conditions apply. Schedule your appointment with REX for a same day showing. Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1178 square feet in Lakewood! Immaculate inside & out
with a large backyard and private patio, perfect for entertaining! Lovely design details including
hardwood floors and coffered ceilings in the living room. The kitchen is large and features tile
floors, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast nook, wood cabinets and tile counters. All of the
bedrooms are light & bright with great closet space, and the bathrooms are well cared for and
offer ample storage cabinets. The backyard is perfect for enjoying year-round with a covered
patio and grassy area. Two-car detached garage and extra storage room. Central AC. Separate
laundry room. Close to schools, shopping, and entertainment.
Every REX home comes with a 30-day buyback guarantee. Terms and conditions apply. Schedule your appointment with REX for a same day showing. Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1178 square feet in Lakewood! Immaculate inside & out
with a large backyard and private patio, perfect for entertaining! Lovely design details including
hardwood floors and coffered ceilings in the living room. The kitchen is large and features tile
floors, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast nook, wood cabinets and tile counters. All of the
bedrooms are light & bright with great closet space, and the bathrooms are well cared for and
offer ample storage cabinets. The backyard is perfect for enjoying year-round with a covered
patio and grassy area. Two-car detached garage and extra storage room. Central AC. Separate
laundry room. Close to schools, shopping, and entertainment.