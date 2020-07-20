All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated June 29 2019 at 11:15 PM

6038 Pearce Avenue

6038 Pearce Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6038 Pearce Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90712
Mayfair

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Every REX home comes with a 30-day buyback guarantee. Terms and conditions apply. Schedule your appointment with REX for a same day showing. Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1178 square feet in Lakewood! Immaculate inside & out
with a large backyard and private patio, perfect for entertaining! Lovely design details including
hardwood floors and coffered ceilings in the living room. The kitchen is large and features tile
floors, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast nook, wood cabinets and tile counters. All of the
bedrooms are light & bright with great closet space, and the bathrooms are well cared for and
offer ample storage cabinets. The backyard is perfect for enjoying year-round with a covered
patio and grassy area. Two-car detached garage and extra storage room. Central AC. Separate
laundry room. Close to schools, shopping, and entertainment.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6038 Pearce Avenue have any available units?
6038 Pearce Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 6038 Pearce Avenue have?
Some of 6038 Pearce Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6038 Pearce Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6038 Pearce Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6038 Pearce Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6038 Pearce Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6038 Pearce Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6038 Pearce Avenue offers parking.
Does 6038 Pearce Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6038 Pearce Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6038 Pearce Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6038 Pearce Avenue has a pool.
Does 6038 Pearce Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 6038 Pearce Avenue has accessible units.
Does 6038 Pearce Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6038 Pearce Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 6038 Pearce Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6038 Pearce Avenue has units with air conditioning.
