Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:54 PM

6018 Premiere Avenue

6018 Premiere Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6018 Premiere Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90712
Mayfair

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a spacious 3 bedroom house with an office and large den. The kitchen has been remodeled and is located in the center of the house with lots of cabinet space and an island. Both bathrooms have been remodeled and are fully upgraded. New carpet will be replaced in the bedrooms. The long driveway leads back to the two car garage and back yard. There is enough space for an RV and a car or two in the driveway. The den has a sliding glass door that leads to the back yard. This house is pet friendly with an additional deposit but must be breed and weight approved. Great location in Lakewood. CARPET WILL BE REPLACED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6018 Premiere Avenue have any available units?
6018 Premiere Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 6018 Premiere Avenue have?
Some of 6018 Premiere Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6018 Premiere Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6018 Premiere Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6018 Premiere Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6018 Premiere Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6018 Premiere Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6018 Premiere Avenue offers parking.
Does 6018 Premiere Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6018 Premiere Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6018 Premiere Avenue have a pool?
No, 6018 Premiere Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6018 Premiere Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6018 Premiere Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6018 Premiere Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6018 Premiere Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 6018 Premiere Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6018 Premiere Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

