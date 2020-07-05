6018 Premiere Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is a spacious 3 bedroom house with an office and large den. The kitchen has been remodeled and is located in the center of the house with lots of cabinet space and an island. Both bathrooms have been remodeled and are fully upgraded. New carpet will be replaced in the bedrooms. The long driveway leads back to the two car garage and back yard. There is enough space for an RV and a car or two in the driveway. The den has a sliding glass door that leads to the back yard. This house is pet friendly with an additional deposit but must be breed and weight approved. Great location in Lakewood. CARPET WILL BE REPLACED.