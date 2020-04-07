5932 Bellflower Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Recently Updated Lakewood Home with New Paint and New Hardwood Flooring! Sunny 3 bedrooms, 1 bath - One-Level Home - Plantation Shutters in the Living Room and Dining Area. Kitchen is Nicely Updated with Granite Counter Tops, GE Appliances (Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher), Double Sink and Faucet with Soap Dispenser: and Refrigerator is Included. New Light Fixtures with Ceiling Fan in Dining Area: Recessed Lighting in Livingroom and Master Bedroom. Indoor Laundry Room Adjacent to Kitchen for Convenience with Extra Cabinets for Storage and Washer and Gas Dryer Hookups, with a Back Door Making it Easy to Reach the Back Yard. Bathroom is Updated with Wood Cabinet and Granite Counter Top, New Faucet and Baseboards. The Master Bedroom Measures 12'x13', Your Furniture Will Fit!



Large Backyard with Avocado and Lemon Tree, Lush Landscaping Front and Rear with Sprinkler System on Timer: Large Shade Tree - Patio Area Next To Garage, Great for Entertaining. A Long Driveway Leads To Gated Back Yard and Detached 2 Car Garage.

Updated electrical and plumbing. Near Shopping and Transportation, and Close Proximity to Mayfair Park. A Great Neighborhood Make this a Must See! Don't Miss This Wonderful Opportunity!