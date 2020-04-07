All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated November 2 2019 at 4:05 PM

5932 Bellflower Boulevard

5932 Bellflower Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5932 Bellflower Boulevard, Lakewood, CA 90713
Mayfair

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Recently Updated Lakewood Home with New Paint and New Hardwood Flooring! Sunny 3 bedrooms, 1 bath - One-Level Home - Plantation Shutters in the Living Room and Dining Area. Kitchen is Nicely Updated with Granite Counter Tops, GE Appliances (Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher), Double Sink and Faucet with Soap Dispenser: and Refrigerator is Included. New Light Fixtures with Ceiling Fan in Dining Area: Recessed Lighting in Livingroom and Master Bedroom. Indoor Laundry Room Adjacent to Kitchen for Convenience with Extra Cabinets for Storage and Washer and Gas Dryer Hookups, with a Back Door Making it Easy to Reach the Back Yard. Bathroom is Updated with Wood Cabinet and Granite Counter Top, New Faucet and Baseboards. The Master Bedroom Measures 12'x13', Your Furniture Will Fit!

Large Backyard with Avocado and Lemon Tree, Lush Landscaping Front and Rear with Sprinkler System on Timer: Large Shade Tree - Patio Area Next To Garage, Great for Entertaining. A Long Driveway Leads To Gated Back Yard and Detached 2 Car Garage.
Updated electrical and plumbing. Near Shopping and Transportation, and Close Proximity to Mayfair Park. A Great Neighborhood Make this a Must See! Don't Miss This Wonderful Opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5932 Bellflower Boulevard have any available units?
5932 Bellflower Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 5932 Bellflower Boulevard have?
Some of 5932 Bellflower Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5932 Bellflower Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5932 Bellflower Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5932 Bellflower Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5932 Bellflower Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 5932 Bellflower Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5932 Bellflower Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5932 Bellflower Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5932 Bellflower Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5932 Bellflower Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5932 Bellflower Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5932 Bellflower Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5932 Bellflower Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5932 Bellflower Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5932 Bellflower Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 5932 Bellflower Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 5932 Bellflower Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
