5746 Fanwood Avenue

I'm looking for a roommate to rent a SINGLE room to ONE person in my Lakewood home. The house has a total of 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathroom. The full bathroom would be shared with me. I'm looking for a MONTH - TO MONTH LEASE ONLY AT THIS TIME. Utilities, Cable, Internet are included in the rent. Must love animals, I havev3 small dogs and 2 cats. I prefer my roommate not have animals since I already have them. You will have full use of the common areas of the house, and the washer and dryer (although you will need to supply your own washing supplies) - there is also plenty of street parking right in front of the house. Currently the room has a Queen size bed, dresser and bookcase that the new tenant is welcome to use if required - or it can be removed if not needed. **I am a leasing agent by profession - application fee ($35) full application processing (including credit check) and official lease will be required. If you have any questions, or would like to schedule a viewing, please let me know