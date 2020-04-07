5726 Rocket

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

UTILITIES INCLUDED!! Remodeled 2 bedroom / 1 full bathroom in Lakewood 90713. Plenty of parking. Walking distance to food, groceries, shopping, banks, massages, pharmacy. Nearby 605 and 91 fwys. In the middle of Lakewood Center Mall and Los Cerritos Mall. No pets / No smoking. 1-year lease ready NOW. Utilities included only $2000 a month. Washer and Dryer* on site.



Quartz countertops, remodeled bathroom, newer floors (less than a year old) in grey port and walls are also grey. (Pictures uploaded were before owner put the finishing touches on it)



Garage parking is optional. If you need storage or like to park in a garage, a brand new garage door with remote w/ numeric pad has just been installed add $100 if interested in this option. It's $65 for one assigned parking spot and no storage or $65 for only storage in a one car garage with no assigned driveway parking. There is plenty of street parking if you do not want to pay for a garage. Thank you for reading.



*No refrigerator but hook up available