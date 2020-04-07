All apartments in Lakewood
5726 Rocket

5726 Rocket Street · No Longer Available
Location

5726 Rocket Street, Lakewood, CA 90713
Mayfair

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
UTILITIES INCLUDED!! Remodeled 2 bedroom / 1 full bathroom in Lakewood 90713. Plenty of parking. Walking distance to food, groceries, shopping, banks, massages, pharmacy. Nearby 605 and 91 fwys. In the middle of Lakewood Center Mall and Los Cerritos Mall. No pets / No smoking. 1-year lease ready NOW. Utilities included only $2000 a month. Washer and Dryer* on site.

Quartz countertops, remodeled bathroom, newer floors (less than a year old) in grey port and walls are also grey. (Pictures uploaded were before owner put the finishing touches on it)

Garage parking is optional. If you need storage or like to park in a garage, a brand new garage door with remote w/ numeric pad has just been installed add $100 if interested in this option. It's $65 for one assigned parking spot and no storage or $65 for only storage in a one car garage with no assigned driveway parking. There is plenty of street parking if you do not want to pay for a garage. Thank you for reading.

*No refrigerator but hook up available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5726 Rocket have any available units?
5726 Rocket doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 5726 Rocket have?
Some of 5726 Rocket's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5726 Rocket currently offering any rent specials?
5726 Rocket isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5726 Rocket pet-friendly?
No, 5726 Rocket is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 5726 Rocket offer parking?
Yes, 5726 Rocket does offer parking.
Does 5726 Rocket have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5726 Rocket offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5726 Rocket have a pool?
No, 5726 Rocket does not have a pool.
Does 5726 Rocket have accessible units?
No, 5726 Rocket does not have accessible units.
Does 5726 Rocket have units with dishwashers?
No, 5726 Rocket does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5726 Rocket have units with air conditioning?
No, 5726 Rocket does not have units with air conditioning.
