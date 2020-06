Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated

Cosy home in fabulous Lakewood neighborhood. Walking distance to Gompers K-8 and San Martin Park. Newly remodeled kitchen and original hardwood refinished throughout the house. Plus it just undergone a fresh interior and exterior coat of paint along with an extensive front and rear yard makeover with raised vegetable beds and drip irrigation system. This house is has large private back yard for entertainment. Detached 2 car garage with washer/dryer hook up.