4443 Levelside Ave.

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

2 bed/1 bath Home in Great Neighborhood! - Property Id: 206941



Great family home with 2-car garage in Lakewood Mutuals next to the Lakewood Country Club. There are beautiful hardwood floors and a raised dining area. Living room has a fireplace with a view of a private enclosed, outdoor patio. Grounds have been landscaped and well maintained and include automatic sprinkler system. There are dimmers on the recessed lighting throughout home. Home has inside laundry and includes stacked washer/dryer, stainless steel refrigerator and microwave, gas stove-top/oven, and kitchen island. Home just upgraded with new roof, new interior/exterior paint, new floors in kitchen/bathroom, new shower, and more. Home is a perfect starter home near great schools, shopping, entertainment, and transportation.

One year lease. Will be shown by appointment only. Includes water and trash.

No Pets Allowed



