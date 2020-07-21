All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 4443 Levelside Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CA
/
4443 Levelside Ave.
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

4443 Levelside Ave.

4443 Levelside Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

4443 Levelside Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90712
Lakewood Mutual

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bed/1 bath Home in Great Neighborhood! - Property Id: 206941

Great family home with 2-car garage in Lakewood Mutuals next to the Lakewood Country Club. There are beautiful hardwood floors and a raised dining area. Living room has a fireplace with a view of a private enclosed, outdoor patio. Grounds have been landscaped and well maintained and include automatic sprinkler system. There are dimmers on the recessed lighting throughout home. Home has inside laundry and includes stacked washer/dryer, stainless steel refrigerator and microwave, gas stove-top/oven, and kitchen island. Home just upgraded with new roof, new interior/exterior paint, new floors in kitchen/bathroom, new shower, and more. Home is a perfect starter home near great schools, shopping, entertainment, and transportation.
One year lease. Will be shown by appointment only. Includes water and trash.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206941
Property Id 206941

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5477765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4443 Levelside Ave. have any available units?
4443 Levelside Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 4443 Levelside Ave. have?
Some of 4443 Levelside Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4443 Levelside Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4443 Levelside Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4443 Levelside Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4443 Levelside Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 4443 Levelside Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4443 Levelside Ave. offers parking.
Does 4443 Levelside Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4443 Levelside Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4443 Levelside Ave. have a pool?
No, 4443 Levelside Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4443 Levelside Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4443 Levelside Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4443 Levelside Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4443 Levelside Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4443 Levelside Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4443 Levelside Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Move Cross Country
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barcelona
11555 216th St
Lakewood, CA 90715

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLakewood 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lakewood Accessible ApartmentsLakewood Apartments with Balconies
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CA
Santa Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CALawndale, CAYorba Linda, CA
Lomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles