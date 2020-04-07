All apartments in Lakewood
4129 Hackett Ave.

4129 Hackett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4129 Hackett Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90713
Carson Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sweet 2 Bedroom Lakewood Home! Landscaping included - Rent Now! - Sweet 2 Bedroom Lakewood Home! - This 2 bedroom,1 bathroom home is located next to Heartwell Park and Golf. Lakewood in a highly desirable neighborhood that is close to shopping, schools, and parks. There is a large living room dining area. This home also features a large kitchen which leads into a separate laundry area with hook ups. The kitchen is equipped with a stove and plenty of cabinets. There are hardwood floors and fresh paint inside and outside, ceilings fans and verticals at each window. Both the front and rear yard are landscaped. Located near Palo Verde Ave. and Carson St.

Please note that you will need to fill-out an application and a credit check fee applies. Basic Requirements: Gross income needs to be 3x the amount of the rent, good rental and credit history. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirement (requirements apply). If you are interested in renting or seeing this unit, please contact our office at:

Safeguard Equities Inc.
14316 Bellflower Blvd.
Bellflower, CA 90706
(562) 920-7851
www.seipm.com

**This listing is provided solely for use by potential tenants of Safeguard Equities Inc., any unauthorized distribution, publication or reproduction, whether printed, verbal or otherwise without the express approval of Safeguard Equities Inc. is strictly prohibited and violators will be prosecuted. All listing information provided by Safeguard Equities Inc. is deemed reliable, however should be independently verified. Safeguard Equities Inc. cannot control unauthorized distribution of our rental listings and encourages you as the consumer to verify all information provided herein.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1881507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4129 Hackett Ave. have any available units?
4129 Hackett Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
Is 4129 Hackett Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4129 Hackett Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4129 Hackett Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4129 Hackett Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 4129 Hackett Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4129 Hackett Ave. does offer parking.
Does 4129 Hackett Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4129 Hackett Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4129 Hackett Ave. have a pool?
No, 4129 Hackett Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4129 Hackett Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4129 Hackett Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4129 Hackett Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4129 Hackett Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4129 Hackett Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4129 Hackett Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
