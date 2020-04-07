4129 Hackett Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range Property Amenities parking garage

Sweet 2 Bedroom Lakewood Home! Landscaping included - Rent Now! - Sweet 2 Bedroom Lakewood Home! - This 2 bedroom,1 bathroom home is located next to Heartwell Park and Golf. Lakewood in a highly desirable neighborhood that is close to shopping, schools, and parks. There is a large living room dining area. This home also features a large kitchen which leads into a separate laundry area with hook ups. The kitchen is equipped with a stove and plenty of cabinets. There are hardwood floors and fresh paint inside and outside, ceilings fans and verticals at each window. Both the front and rear yard are landscaped. Located near Palo Verde Ave. and Carson St.



Please note that you will need to fill-out an application and a credit check fee applies. Basic Requirements: Gross income needs to be 3x the amount of the rent, good rental and credit history. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirement (requirements apply). If you are interested in renting or seeing this unit, please contact our office at:



Safeguard Equities Inc.

14316 Bellflower Blvd.

Bellflower, CA 90706

(562) 920-7851

www.seipm.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1881507)