Amenities

recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

ABC School District! No neighbor directly behind home. Newly remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has a flexible layout with separate living and family room. The living room has a gas fireplace with high ceilings for an open air feel. Ideally located near Los Cerritos Shopping Center and 605 / 91 freeways on Cerritos border.