Last updated April 18 2020 at 7:15 AM

12121 Centralia Street

12121 Centralia Street · No Longer Available
Location

12121 Centralia Street, Lakewood, CA 90715
Eastern Lakewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Incredible newly upgraded 3 bed/2 bath home with premium pool view location. Brand new interior upgrades include new kitchen cabinets with quartz countertops, range, microwave, dishwasher, and sink. New bathrooms with tub & shower tile surrounds, vanities, and quartz countertops. New laminate wood flooring and paint throughout along with recessed lighting. Dual paned windows and sliding glass door that opens to a private patio overlooking the pool. There is even an interior closet with hookups for a side-by-side washer and dryer. 2-car assigned parking spaces in underground parking garage. Gate guarded community with great association amenities including pool, spa, and clubhouse. Water, sewer, and trash pickup are included. Pet friendly for small pets. Completely turnkey and ready for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12121 Centralia Street have any available units?
12121 Centralia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 12121 Centralia Street have?
Some of 12121 Centralia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12121 Centralia Street currently offering any rent specials?
12121 Centralia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12121 Centralia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12121 Centralia Street is pet friendly.
Does 12121 Centralia Street offer parking?
Yes, 12121 Centralia Street offers parking.
Does 12121 Centralia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12121 Centralia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12121 Centralia Street have a pool?
Yes, 12121 Centralia Street has a pool.
Does 12121 Centralia Street have accessible units?
No, 12121 Centralia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12121 Centralia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12121 Centralia Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 12121 Centralia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12121 Centralia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
