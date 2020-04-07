12121 Centralia Street

Amenities

Incredible newly upgraded 3 bed/2 bath home with premium pool view location. Brand new interior upgrades include new kitchen cabinets with quartz countertops, range, microwave, dishwasher, and sink. New bathrooms with tub & shower tile surrounds, vanities, and quartz countertops. New laminate wood flooring and paint throughout along with recessed lighting. Dual paned windows and sliding glass door that opens to a private patio overlooking the pool. There is even an interior closet with hookups for a side-by-side washer and dryer. 2-car assigned parking spaces in underground parking garage. Gate guarded community with great association amenities including pool, spa, and clubhouse. Water, sewer, and trash pickup are included. Pet friendly for small pets. Completely turnkey and ready for immediate move in.