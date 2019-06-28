12716 Lakeshore Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Charming downstairs condo in a peaceful community, walking distance to the serene Lindo Lake. Living room features wall A/C and slider access to the patio, which has a storage closet. Spacious bedroom boasts ceiling fan and a walk in closet. Kitchen comes fully equipped with all appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher & microwave), plenty of cabinet and counter space and an adjacent dining area. Parking and laundry will be a breeze with the attached 1 car garage and included W/D. Peaceful community boast lush landscaping and a community pool.