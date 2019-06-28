All apartments in Lakeside
12716 Lakeshore Dr

12716 Lakeshore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12716 Lakeshore Drive, Lakeside, CA 92040
Lakeside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming downstairs condo in a peaceful community, walking distance to the serene Lindo Lake. Living room features wall A/C and slider access to the patio, which has a storage closet. Spacious bedroom boasts ceiling fan and a walk in closet. Kitchen comes fully equipped with all appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher & microwave), plenty of cabinet and counter space and an adjacent dining area. Parking and laundry will be a breeze with the attached 1 car garage and included W/D. Peaceful community boast lush landscaping and a community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12716 Lakeshore Dr have any available units?
12716 Lakeshore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, CA.
What amenities does 12716 Lakeshore Dr have?
Some of 12716 Lakeshore Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12716 Lakeshore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12716 Lakeshore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12716 Lakeshore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12716 Lakeshore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeside.
Does 12716 Lakeshore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12716 Lakeshore Dr offers parking.
Does 12716 Lakeshore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12716 Lakeshore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12716 Lakeshore Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12716 Lakeshore Dr has a pool.
Does 12716 Lakeshore Dr have accessible units?
No, 12716 Lakeshore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12716 Lakeshore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12716 Lakeshore Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 12716 Lakeshore Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12716 Lakeshore Dr has units with air conditioning.
