Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lakeside
Find more places like 12651 Laurel St 6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lakeside, CA
/
12651 Laurel St 6
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12651 Laurel St 6
12651 Laurel Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12651 Laurel Street, Lakeside, CA 92040
Lakeside
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Laurel landing - Property Id: 194019
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath units.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/194019
Property Id 194019
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5441261)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12651 Laurel St 6 have any available units?
12651 Laurel St 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakeside, CA
.
What amenities does 12651 Laurel St 6 have?
Some of 12651 Laurel St 6's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12651 Laurel St 6 currently offering any rent specials?
12651 Laurel St 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12651 Laurel St 6 pet-friendly?
No, 12651 Laurel St 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lakeside
.
Does 12651 Laurel St 6 offer parking?
No, 12651 Laurel St 6 does not offer parking.
Does 12651 Laurel St 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12651 Laurel St 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12651 Laurel St 6 have a pool?
No, 12651 Laurel St 6 does not have a pool.
Does 12651 Laurel St 6 have accessible units?
No, 12651 Laurel St 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 12651 Laurel St 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12651 Laurel St 6 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12651 Laurel St 6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12651 Laurel St 6 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Lakeside 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lakeside Apartments with Garages
Lakeside Apartments with Parking
Lakeside Apartments with Pools
Lakeside Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Oceanside, CA
Escondido, CA
Vista, CA
Carlsbad, CA
San Marcos, CA
Murrieta, CA
El Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CA
Temecula, CA
Poway, CA
Santee, CA
Encinitas, CA
National City, CA
Spring Valley, CA
Lemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CA
Del Mar, CA
Winter Gardens, CA
La Presa, CA
Imperial Beach, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca College
San Diego City College
Palomar College
San Diego Mesa College