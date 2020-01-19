All apartments in Lakeside
12651 Laurel St 6

12651 Laurel Street · No Longer Available
Location

12651 Laurel Street, Lakeside, CA 92040
Lakeside

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Laurel landing - Property Id: 194019

Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath units.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/194019
Property Id 194019

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5441261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12651 Laurel St 6 have any available units?
12651 Laurel St 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, CA.
What amenities does 12651 Laurel St 6 have?
Some of 12651 Laurel St 6's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12651 Laurel St 6 currently offering any rent specials?
12651 Laurel St 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12651 Laurel St 6 pet-friendly?
No, 12651 Laurel St 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeside.
Does 12651 Laurel St 6 offer parking?
No, 12651 Laurel St 6 does not offer parking.
Does 12651 Laurel St 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12651 Laurel St 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12651 Laurel St 6 have a pool?
No, 12651 Laurel St 6 does not have a pool.
Does 12651 Laurel St 6 have accessible units?
No, 12651 Laurel St 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 12651 Laurel St 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12651 Laurel St 6 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12651 Laurel St 6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12651 Laurel St 6 does not have units with air conditioning.
